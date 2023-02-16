Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Feb. 6-12:

Arrests

Feb. 6, Daniel Derosier, Damariscotta, warrant

Feb. 12, Mark Allen, Bremen, operating under the influence

Other activity

Feb. 6: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Feb. 7: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted with winter parking issues downtown.

Feb. 8: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash at School Street and Bristol Road (no injury), is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Feb. 9: Chief Jason Warlick took a report of suspicious activity on Elm Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Elm Street (no injury) and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Feb. 10: Officer Phil Tessier took information of a late report property damage accident on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Center Street, assisted another agency on Lewis Point Road, and served paperwork on Lewis Point Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding and for a defect on Bristol Road.

Feb. 11: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane.

Officer Tessier gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer William Smith took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Feb. 12: Officer Smith investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street, investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and gave a warning for failure to dim headlights on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 120 calls for service.

