Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Feb. 13-19:

Arrest

Feb. 18, Marisa Montgomery, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., operating under the influence, Main Street

Summons

Feb. 19, Devan Rittall, Nobleboro, registration, Route 1

Other activity

Feb. 13: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took information of a late report motor-vehicle crash on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and conducted a compliance check at the police department.

Officer William Smith took two reports of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Feb. 14: Officer Smith investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Cameron Cove Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Feb. 15: Officer Smith gave a warning for speeding on Church Street and investigated a report of threatening on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road.

Feb. 16: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Center Way (no injury), and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a police information report on Jackie’s Trail and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Feb. 17: Chief Warlick investigated a bomb threat on Main Street.

Officer Tessier conducted a welfare check on Schooner Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Route 1.

Feb. 18: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Officer Smith gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street, and gave a warning for registration and inspection on Biscay Road.

Feb. 19: Officer Smith gave a warning for speeding on Route 1 and assisted another agency on Belvedere Road.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Edward Avenue, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Twin Cove Lane (no injury), investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 138 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

