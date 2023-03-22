Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity March 13-19:

Summonses

March 13, Randy Coles, Bristol, registration

March 13, Brett Cowan, Bristol, registration

Other activity

March 13: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted another agency on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer William Smith gave a warning for inspection, assisted with returning found property to the owner on Church Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street.

March 14: Sgt. Halpin took a report of a posted road violation on Lessner Road, gave a warning for improper display of license plate and weight limit on posted road, investigated a report of harassment on Biscay Road, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on School Street (no injuries).

March 15: Officer Smith conducted traffic control on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of fraud on Cathedral Pines Road.

March 16: Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injuries), assisted another agency on Main Street, and investigated a loud noise complaint on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

March 17: Officer Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

March 18: Officer Tessier investigated a domestic disturbance on Biscay Road.

Officer Smith took a police information report on School Street and investigated a report of violation of conditions of release on Egypt Road.

March 19: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 118 calls for service.

