Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity March 20-26:

Arrest

March 22, Heather Clark, 43, Damariscotta, outstanding warrant.

Other activity

March 20: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer William Smith is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), conducted a welfare check on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

March 21: Officer Smith issued a warning for operating with no lights after dark on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Vine Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an animal complaint on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

March 22: Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, attempted to serve paperwork on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, took a report of suspicious activity on Old County Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

March 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere, Egypt, and Lessner roads.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with an animal complaint, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), and investigated a report of a violation of conditions of release (no violation occurred).

March 24: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Salt Bay Drive, investigating a report of violation of protection order, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester served paperwork on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

March 25: Officer Tessier investigated a report of fraud on Pleasant Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Route 1.

March 26: Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Bristol Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 117 calls for service.

