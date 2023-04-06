Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity March 27 through April 2:

March 27: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a found property complaint on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Hutchings Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer William Smith gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

March 28: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of fraud on Pleasant Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted citizens at the police department and assisted a citizen on Biscay Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with a parking problem on Miles Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Main Street, and investigated a 911 hang up on Main Street.

March 29: Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted another agency on Salt Bay Drive, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

March 30: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and took a report of a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street (no injury, non-reportable damage).

Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Main Street.

March 31: Officer Tessier investigated a police information report on Salt Bay Drive, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Coastal Market Drive (no injury), took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, and assisted another agency on Pond Circle.

Sgt. Halpin took a report of theft on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

April 1: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on School Street and is investigating a report of theft on Biscay Road.

Officer Smith gave a warning for registration on Biscay Road, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, gave warnings for registration and inspection on Main Street, gave warnings for inspection, insurance, and registration on Main Street, gave two warnings for registration on Main Street, and gave a warning for defect on Main Street.

April 2: Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, is investigating a report of criminal mischief on Hammond Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Smith gave four warnings for registration on Main Street and gave a warning for registration on Belvedere Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 151 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

