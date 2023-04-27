Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity April 10-23:

Arrest

April 14, Amelia Jordan, Bristol, criminal mischief

Summonses

April 10, Mindy Correll, Westport Island, littering from a motor vehicle, Main Street

April 15, Elvis Elliot-Lee, Damariscotta, speeding, Biscay Road

April 18, Michael Hanna, Damariscotta, operating after suspension, Main Street

Other activity

April 10: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Willow Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick is investigating a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigating a report of a missing person on Main Street.

Officer William Smith investigated a report of criminal mischief on Courtyard Street and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

April 11: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Church Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a report of threatening on Hoffses Beach Lane, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Hodgdon Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for no lights after dark on Main Street.

April 12: Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, gave a warning for operation on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Oyster Creek Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, assisted with a civil issue on Salt Bay Drive, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of trespassing on Salt Bay Drive, took a report of lost property on Main Street, took a police information report on Salt Bay Drive, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, assisted with a civil complaint on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 13: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a 911 hang up on Egypt Road, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated suspicious activity on Heater Road, and assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency and conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of harassment on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated two motor-vehicle crashes on Main Street (no injuries).

April 14: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and investigated a 911 hang up on Lessner Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

April 15: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street.

April 16: Officer Tessier investigated a report of harassment on Biscay Road and investigated a civil complaint on Courtyard Street.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Main Street.

April 17: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1.

April 18: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Edward Avenue.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Elm Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

April 19: Officer Smith gave a warning for inspection on Elm Street, gave a warning for registration on Bristol Road, gave a warning for inspection on Bristol Road, gave a warning for registration on Main Street, gave a warning for no seatbelt on Bristol Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), and removed a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on School Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 20: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Spruce Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury) and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Cathedral Pines Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated a car vs. deer crash on Route 1 (no human injury).

April 21: Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Egypt Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

April 22: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, is investigating a report of theft on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Mark Graham conducted a special detail on Miles Street.

Officer Smith gave a warning for no seatbelt on Biscay Road.

April 23: Officer Smith assisted another agency on Main Street and assisted another agency on Belvedere Road.

Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Smith gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 331 calls for service.

