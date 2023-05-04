Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity April 24-30:

Arrests

April 28, Brittany Pierce, Jefferson, outstanding warrant

April 30, Benjamin Rose, Damariscotta, OUI, Main Street

Summonses

April 29, Kevin Dufour, Bristol, inspection and seatbelt, Biscay Road

April 29, Christian Grant, New Harbor, inspection, School Street

April 29, Nikolas Poland, Bremen, inspection, Biscay Road

Other activity

April 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Salt Bay Drive, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer William Smith investigated a report of theft on Brook Lane and took a police information report on School Street.

April 25: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, took information of a late-report accident on Main Street (no injury), and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 26: Officer Smith took a police information report on parking lot lane and took a police information report on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, is investigating a report of theft on Main Street, is investigating a report of theft on Egypt Road.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency at the police department, assisted another agency on School Street, assisted another agency at the police department, assisted another agency at the police department, and assisted another agency on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on School Street, is investigating a report of suspicious activity on Back Meadow Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 27: Sgt. Halpin took a report of lost property on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency at the police department and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier took a report of lost property on Main Street, is investigating a complaint of trespassing on Back Meadow Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester served paperwork on Hammond Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Elm Street.

April 28: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated an alarm on Back Meadow Road, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, investigated a report of trespassing on Hammond Road, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester took a report of trespassing on Hammond Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for improper auxiliary lighting on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

April 29: Officer Mark Graham gave a warning for improper display of plates on Main Street and took a report of found property on Main Street.

April 30: Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on School Street.

Officer Smith gave a warning for following too close on Main Street, gave a warning for no headlights while wipers in use on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Belvedere Road, gave two warnings for no headlights while wipers in use on Main Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Egypt Road, and investigated an alarm on Townley Drive.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 152 calls for service.

