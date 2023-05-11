Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity May 1-7:

Summonses

May 1, Nathaniel Debery, Waldoboro, unnecessary acceleration and inspection, Main Street

May 1, Anthony Nappi, Westport Island, using a handheld device while driving, Route 1

May 3, Andrew Feltis, Bristol, inspection, Main Street

May 6, Gavin Claxton, Bristol, inspection, Bristol Road

May 7, Cloe Ochampauch, Nobleboro, operating motor vehicle while holding handheld device, on Main Street

Other activity

May 1: Officer William Smith assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Back Meadow Road, investigated suspicious activity on School Street, is investigating a report of violation of protection order on Ledgewood Court Drive, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted with a traffic hazard on Pine Ridge Road, gave a warning for unnecessary acceleration on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

May 2: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Townley Drive, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

May 3: Officer Smith gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, removed a traffic hazard from Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, and investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and investigated an animal complaint on Egypt Road.

May 4: Chief Warlick and Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Birch Lane.

Officer Tessier investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Egypt Road and assisted another agency on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and took a police information report on Main Street.

May 5: Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of abandoned property on Water Street, and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a parking problem on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a noise complaint on Egypt Road, took a report of lost property on Route 1, investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 6: Officer Smith investigated a noise complaint on Back Meadow Road, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Belvedere Road, and conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road.

May 7: Officer Smith gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a noise complaint on North Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 172 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

