Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity May 8-14:

Summonses

May 8: Edward Fox, Damariscotta, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, Biscay Road.

May 11: Paige Sykes, Waldoboro, speeding, Main Street.

Other activity

May 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone and traffic enforcement on Main Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on North Road.

Officer William Smith conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

May 9: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of harassment on Piper Mills Road, and assisted a citizen on Egypt Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 10: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, Biscay Road, and Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted two different citizens on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 11: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted a welfare check on Main Street and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Miles Street.

Chief Warlick took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, assisted another agency on Willow Lane, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Lessner Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 12: Officer Mark Graham assisted with a juvenile problem on Ledgewood Court Drive and assisted a citizen on Belvedere Road.

Officer Tessier assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor vehicle accident on High Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated a report of threatening on School Street.

May 13: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street.

Officer Graham assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a trespassing complaint on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

May 14: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 135 calls for service during the time period of May 8-14.

