Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity May 15-28:

Arrest

May 21, Michael Castillo, Damariscotta, OUI, Parking Lot Lane

Summonses

May 15, Tristan Whitcomb, Waldoboro, speeding and inspection, Main Street

May 21, Michael Castillo, Damariscotta, speeding, Parking Lot Lane

Other activity

May 15: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Hammond Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Egypt Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Schooner Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 16: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), gave a warning for speeding on Back Meadow Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Long Lane.

May 17: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Laurel Lane, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 18:

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, conducted a welfare check on Cathedral Pines Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

May 19: Officer Phil Tessier took a report of found property on Route 1 and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Main Street.

May 20: Chief Warlick conducted a special detail on Lakehurst Lane.

Officer Smith conducted a pedestrian check on Abbie Lane and investigated a report of threatening on Abbie Lane.

May 21: Officer Tessier investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 127 calls for service.

