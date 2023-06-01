Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from May 22-28:

Summons

May 23, James Conrad, Nobleboro, insurance and speeding

Other activity

May 22: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on School Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of theft on Main Street, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer William Smith assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on School Street, and gave warnings for seatbelt and texting on School Street.

May 23: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Egypt Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 24: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Egypt Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took information of a late report motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Smith took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of criminal mischief on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and took are report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 25: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with the bike rodeo at Great Salt Bay Community School on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Phil Tessier investigated an alarm on Water Street, conducted a welfare check on Center Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Back Meadow Road, gave a warning for operation on Back Meadow Road by Officer Sylvester, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

May 26: Officer Tessier investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1 and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Abbie Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Miles Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Cathedral Pines Road, and investigated a domestic disturbance on Cathedral Pines Road.

May 27: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, investigated a report of an assault on Twin Cove Lane, took a report of lost property on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Biscay Road, gave a warning for a defect and using a hand-held device while driving on Miles Street, and gave a warning for operation on Miles Street.

May 28: Officer Smith investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Route 1 (no injury).

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 157 calls for service.

