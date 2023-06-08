Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 165 calls for service during the time period of May 29 through June 4 and reports the following activity:

Summonses

May 29, Kassidi Gilbert, Nobleboro, texting while driving and operating under the influence, Belvedere Road.

June 3: Michael Hilgendorf, Damariscotta, violation of condition of release and operating after suspension, Main Street.

Activity

May 29: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Woods Lane and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick, Officer Phil Tessier, Officer William Smith and Officer Tyson Fait conducted a special detail on Main Street.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Belvedere Road, minor injuries reported.

May 30: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and on Biscay Road, investigated two separate motor vehicle accidents, both on Main Street, both with no injuries reported; investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick conducted a sex offender registration on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Water Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

May 31: Officer Sylvester investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and School Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street, took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road.

Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street, and investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, served paperwork on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road and traffic enforcement on Main Street.

June 1: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road, served paperwork on Main Street, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted a special detail on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Main Street, and investigated a car vs deer accident on Biscay Road, no human injury reported.

June 2: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on School Street, provided assistance in two separate calls to other agencies on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street., no injury reported.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Cathedral Pines Road, investigated a parking problem on Theatre Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on South Road.

June 3: Officer Tessier took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Smith conducted a compliance check on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

June 4: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

