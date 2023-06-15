Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity May 29 through June 11:

Arrests

June 5, Nicole Brann, Waldoboro, probation violation

Summonses

May 29, Kassidi Gilbert, Nobleboro, texting while driving and OUI

June 3, Michael Hilgendorf, Damariscotta, violating condition of release and operating after suspension

June 5, Nicole Brann, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of drugs

June 11, Adriana Schultz-Luce, Thomaston, texting while driving

June 11, Cohen Giberson, Damariscotta, driving to endanger

Other activity

May 29: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a report of theft on Woods Lane, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Chief Jason Warlick, Officer Phil Tessier, Officer William Smith, and Officer Tyson Fait conducted a special detail on Main Street.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Belvedere Road (minor injuries).

May 30: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Halpin assisted with an animal complaint on Lessner Road, conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Chief Warlick conducted a sex offender registration on Back Meadow Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on Water Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Schooner Street.

May 31: Officer Sylvester investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on School Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Main Street, and took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road.

Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, served paperwork on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Chief Warlick conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, gave four warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Smith investigated two juvenile problems on Main Street.

June 1: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, gave a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Back Meadow Road, took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, served paperwork on Main Street, investigated a 911 hang-up on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted a special detail on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a 911 hang-up on Main Street, and investigated a car vs. deer crash on Biscay Road (no human injury).

June 2: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on School Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Cathedral Pines Road, investigated a parking problem on Theatre Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, and investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on South Road.

June 3: Officer Tessier took a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Smith conducted a compliance check on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

June 4: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Jackie’s Trail.

June 5: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, assisted another agency on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Smith conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road.

June 6: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Ledgewood Court Drive, and investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street and conducted a welfare check on Meadow Court.

June 7: Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Smith took part in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a 911 hang-up on Schooner Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, and assisted a citizen on Back Meadow Road.

June 8: Officer Tessier took a police information report on School Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), took a police information report on Main Street, and conducted a welfare check on Elm Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of theft/fraud on Bristol Road.

June 9: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of a traffic hazard on Route 1, took a report of trespassing on Main Street, assisted another agency on Lilac Garden Lane, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (non-reportable damage).

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

June 10: Officer Mark Graham gave a warning for speeding on Main Street and investigated a report of trespassing on Pumping Station Lane.

Officer Smith assisted with an animal complaint on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, investigated a report of a fight on Main Street, and is investigating a possible liquor law violation on Main Street.

June 11: Officer Tyson Fait gave a warning for speeding on Main Street and conducted a sex offender registry on Standpipe Road.

Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Egypt Road, and investigated a report of erratic operations on Egypt Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 348 calls for service.

