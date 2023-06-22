Damariscotta Police Report

Correction to the police report from the June 15 edition: Cohen Giberson, of Damariscotta, was not charged, summonsed, or arrested for driving to endanger. The entry was the result of an administrative error. The Damariscotta Police Department apologizes to Mr. Giberson and his family for any issues it may have caused.

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity June 12-18:

Summonses

June 12, Nicholas Libro, Gloucester, Mass., improper passing and speeding, Main Street

June 12, Regina Villacci, Waldoboro, speeding and inspection, on Bristol Road

June 13, Megan Higgins, Augusta, speeding, on Bristol Road

June 14, Mary Ellen Stabach, Wiscasset, inspection and operating without a license, on Bristol Road

June 15, Ruth Ann Burch, Bristol, speeding, on Bristol Road

Other activity

June 12: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, took a police information report on Main Street, took a report of trespassing on Twin Cove Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer William Smith gave a warning for registration, conducted speed enforcement on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

June 13: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), took a report of found property on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

Officer Smith gave two warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave warnings for inspection and operation on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave warnings for seatbelt and speeding on Bristol Road, is investigating an erratic operations complaint on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated a 911 call on Cathedral Pines Road.

June 14: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, and conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, returned found property on School Street, and took a police information report on Spruce Lane.

Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave four warnings for speeding on Bristol Road, gave a warning for inspection on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and investigated an alarm on Church Street.

June 15: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Coastal Market Drive and investigated suspicious activity on Spruce Lane.

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Biscay Road (no injury), assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Phil Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, gave three warnings for speeding on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of trespassing on Lilac Garden Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and took a police information report on Brook Lane.

Officer Sylvester and Officer Tyson Fait conducted a special detail on Main Street.

June 16: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted sex offender verification on School Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Smith took a police information report on Brook Lane.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, and investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Campground Road.

June 17: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, assisted with a civil issue on Schooner Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Smith investigated a loud noise complaint on Main Street, investigated a report of an assault on Main Street, and investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1.

June 18: Officer Smith conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a domestic disturbance on Twin Cove Lane, and conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 216 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

