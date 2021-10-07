Lincoln Academy Graffiti Leads to Emergency Response October 7, 2021 at 10:00 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Police ReportDamariscotta Police ReportParents Express Support for New Lincoln Academy ScheduleNobleboro Fire Chief Charged with Domestic AssaultWiscasset Police Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!