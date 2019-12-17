Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 164 calls for service for the period of Dec. 10-17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 16,190 calls for service.

Arrests

Dec. 11, Tamara R. Murphy, 38, of Woolwich, was arrested on a Sagadahoc County warrant for failure to appear on unpaid fines, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy James Read.

Dec. 13, Brandon Boucher, 26, of Whitefield, was arrested on an active warrant from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, for criminal conspiracy/drug trafficking, on Hilton Road, Whitefield, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Accidents

On Dec. 10, an accident occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving David P. Vallance, 69, of Jefferson. Vallance was operating his 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 11, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Tammeria L. Whitfield, 61, of Jefferson. Whitfield was operating her 2017 Kia Sportage northbound when a dog entered the roadway from the left side and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 14, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Kayleigh R. Winam, 17, of Jefferson. Winam was operating her 2005 Ford Escape northbound when, due to driver inattention, her vehicle went off the roadway on the right side and hit a rock, causing damage to the passenger side, then continued before stopping. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 16, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving James K. Blake, 26, of Dresden, and Taylor Heath, 21, of Augusta. Blake was operating his 2016 Honda Civic northeast and Heath was operating his 2018 Hyundai Elantra behind Blake when Heath rear-ended Blake’s vehicle as Blake was slowing down and turning into a driveway. Deputy Scott Peterson was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

