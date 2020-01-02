Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 309 calls for service for the period of Dec. 17-31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 16,499 calls for service.

Summonses

Dec. 27, Nickolas Littlefield, 18, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Lindsay Road, Boothbay, by Deputy David Bellows.

Dec. 27, James L. Littlefield, 20, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Lindsay Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Bellows.

Arrests

Dec. 18, Grady A. Hayford, 25, of Bristol, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear, on Main Street, Newcastle, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Dec. 18, Karen N. Dube, 62, of Whitefield, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Augusta Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Dec. 18, Sheryl C. Stearns, 52, of Edgecomb, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Red Oak Lane, Bristol, by Lt. Brendan Kane.

Dec. 23, Paula J. Benner, 56, of Washington, was arrested for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on South Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Caleb Fortin.

Dec. 24, Liam D. Dworkin, 21, of Newcastle, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on Hillcrest Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Poirier.

Dec. 25, Hector R. Bohan, 30, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for domestic violence criminal threatening, on Mills Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Poirier.

Accidents

On Dec. 17, an accident occurred on Goose Hill Road in Jefferson involving Osman E. Karas, 17, of Jefferson. Karas was operating his 2008 Saab 9-5 northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, due to traveling too fast for road conditions. As a result, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a Central Maine Power pole. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 17, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Robert E. Long, 56, of Rockport. Long was operating his 2014 Chevrolet Malibu northbound when he struck a dog that had run into the roadway, in front of his vehicle. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 18, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Wiscasset involving Robert J. Nolon, 58, of Dresden. Nolon was operating his 1997 Chevrolet 2500 southbound when he slid on the ice and went off the west side of the road, rolled down an embankment, and struck a utility pole. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 18, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Jessica C. Spector, 33, of Jefferson. Spector was operating her 2013 Honda Fit northbound when she started to slide off the roadway on the left side, due to slush on the road. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 19, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Kacie D. Luce, 20, of Rumford. Luce was operating her 2007 Dodge Caliber southbound when, due to speed, her vehicle spun out on the snow and ice and struck a tree, causing significant damage to the front and passenger side of her vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 19, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Todd Maurer, 57, of Bristol, and Deborah A. Fox, 64, of Damariscotta. Maurer was operating his 2019 Dodge D2500 eastbound on Main Street and Fox was operating her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado behind Maurer’s vehicle. Maurer stopped in traffic behind a vehicle attempting to turn left and Fox failed to stop. As a result, the front of her vehicle impacted the rear of Maurer’s vehicle. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 20, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Martha L. Currier, 41, of Jefferson. Currier was operating her 2019 Mazda CX-9 northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck. Deputy 1st Class Brian Collamore was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 20, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Susan T. Blanchard, 71, of Brunswick. Blanchard was operating her 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe southbound when she fell asleep at the wheel, which caused her to go off the roadway on the left side and hit a tree. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 20, an accident occurred on River Road in Boothbay involving Nathan W. Marston, 21, of Nobleboro. Marston was operating his 1998 Subaru Legacy eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to speed and unfamiliarity with the vehicle functions (manual transmission). As a result, his vehicle crossed the center of the road, left the roadway, and struck a tree. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 21, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Lauren M. Cherry, 59, of East Boothbay, and Judy M. McQuillen, 75, of Edgecomb. Cherry was operating her 2000 Saab 9-3 northbound behind McQuillen’s 2010 Volkswagen Jetta when McQuillen pulled into the breakdown lane to make a U-turn. McQuillen did not see any vehicles in the roadway and proceeded to make a U-turn, striking Cherry’s vehicle. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 21, an accident occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Theodore J. McKinley, 69, of Nobleboro. McKinley was operating his 2004 Volkswagen Passat northbound when a deer entered the left side of the roadway and attempted to cross the road. As a result, the deer struck the front driver’s corner of his vehicle. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 27, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Shaanhan H. McNeely, 33, of Damariscotta. McNeely was operating her 2008 Mercury Sable southbound when she hit black ice, causing her vehicle to swerve off the roadway on the northbound side. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 27, an accident occurred on Harrington Road in Bristol involving Gregory W. Marra, 45, of Corinna. Marra was operating his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder southbound when he struck black ice, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle spun around and went off the road, where the side of the vehicle went into a ditch, causing it to roll over. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 27, an accident occurred on Main Street in Whitefield involving Jennifer R. Sirois, 27, of Somerville; Jordan C. Miller, 23, of Jefferson; and Kaitlyn A. Peck, 20, of Whitefield. Sirois was operating her 2002 Chevrolet Tracker northbound, going downhill on black ice, when she slid off the road into Miller’s 2016 Nissan Rogue, which was parked in a driveway. The impact to Miller’s vehicle pushed his vehicle into Peck’s 2018 Nissan Sentra, which was also parked in the driveway. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on River Road in Boothbay involving Trisha D. Sewall, 38, of Alna. Sewall was operating her 2010 Toyota Corolla southbound and, due to icy road conditions, her vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, where the front impacted a tree. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on Back River Road in Boothbay involving David A. Sirois, 50, of East Boothbay. Sirois was operating his 2016 Honda Accord southbound when he was unable to avoid striking a dog, which was loose in the roadway. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 30, an accident occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Richard J. Kinghorn, 41, of Thomaston. Kinghorn was operating his 2003 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when he slid off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 30, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Syohga D. Cusumano, 19, of Boothbay, and Melanie Hibbard, 41, of Boothbay. Cusumano was going downhill on a private driveway, toward Wiscasset Road, in his 2004 Nissan Frontier, when he began to slide down the hill. Cusumano was unable to stop and entered Wiscasset Road, where Hibbard was operating her 2014 Ford Edge northbound. As a result, Hibbard was unable to stop as Cusumano entered the road and struck his vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 30, an accident occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Derick R. James, 19, of South China. James was operating his 2003 Subaru Legacy westbound when, due to snowy road conditions, he lost control of his vehicle upon going down a hill. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway on the left side, down an embankment, and into the middle of a stream. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

