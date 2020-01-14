Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 191 calls for service for the period of Jan. 7-14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 333 calls for service.

On Jan. 8, Deputy Chad Gilbert responded to a report of a theft of tools (value: approximately $2,500) in the Boothbay area. This case is under investigation.

Arrests

Jan. 9, Danielle B. Secor, 23, of Portland, was arrested on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Jan. 10, Jason Currier, 50, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a Kennebec County warrant for violation of bail, on Shore Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Jan. 11, Kimberly J. Weeks, 53, of Alna, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Dock Road, Alna, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Accidents

On Jan. 7, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Anthony S. Maffei, 29, of Readfield, and Damon L. Pierpont, 41, of Union. Maffei was traveling northbound in his 2012 Toyota RAV4 when he had to stop quickly in traffic. Pierpont was traveling behind Maffei in his 2012 GMC Sierra, was unable to stop, and struck the rear of Maffei’s vehicle. Detective Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 8, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Adam R. Partridge, 33, of Whitefield. Partridge was operating his 2002 Acura MDX 4X northbound when a deer entered the road from the west side and was struck. Partridge pulled over to the side of the road and the front passenger corner of the vehicle caught fire. Sgt. Matthew Day arrived shortly thereafter and put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 9, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Jeremy Simmons, 39, of Damariscotta. Simmons had parked his 2006 Kia Sedona in the parking lot of C.E. Reilly & Son for a couple of hours, unoccupied. When he returned, there was damage on the passenger’s side corner panel. Deputy Caleb Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 9, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Megan C. Cushing, 21, of South Bristol. Cushing was operating her 2017 Ford Fusion northbound when a deer entered the road from the east side and was struck with the front driver’s side corner of her vehicle. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 10, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Derwood R. Robbins, 47, of Bristol. Robbins was operating his 2019 GMC southbound when his vehicle went off the roadway on the right side and traveled several yards before striking a CMP pole and coming to rest. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 11, an accident occurred on Dock Road in Alna involving Kimberly J. Weeks, 53, of Alna. Weeks was backing her 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot and struck the Alna Post Office building. Detective Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 13, an accident occurred on Turner Ridge Road in Somerville involving Jessica Alderman, 31, of Dresden. Alderman was operating her 2015 Ford Explorer southbound when she lost control on the icy road, causing her to slide off the roadway and strike a tree. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

