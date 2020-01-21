Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 191 calls for service for the period of Jan. 14-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 524 calls for service.

Summonses

Jan. 14, Brooke V. Olum, 29, of Vassalboro, was arrested for aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Webber Pond Road, Vassalboro, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Jan. 15, Dylan J. Quimby, 27, of Bath, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Fortin, who was assisted by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Jan. 15, Samuel C. Fuller, 31, of Boothbay, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Jan. 17, John D. McNutt, 69, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Colby.

Accidents

On Jan. 14, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Dylan J. Quimby, 27, of Bath. Quimby was operating his 2008 Toyota Tacoma northbound, too fast for the road conditions, when he went off the roadway on the right side. As a result, he struck a sign before coming to a stop off the side of the road. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 15, an accident occurred on Palmer Road in Whitefield involving Knowell A. Matthews, 37, of Norridgewock. Matthews was operating his 2011 Nissan Titan southbound when he was unable to stop at the intersection. As a result, he slid through the intersection across Palmer Road, where he then rolled into a ditch before coming to rest upside down. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 15, an accident occurred on Lynch Road in Newcastle involving Evan W. Jones, 25, of Jefferson. Jones was operating his 2016 Chevrolet 1500 northbound when a dog ran out and struck the front of his vehicle. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 15, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Kathryn F. Sanborn, 15, of Newcastle. Sanborn was operating her 2014 Nissan Rogue northbound and, as she was proceeding forward, a deer ran into the roadway directly in front of her vehicle and was struck, causing significant front-end damage. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Old Ferry Road in Wiscasset involving Zachary W. Spencer, 34, of Wiscasset, and Ty D. Gay, 31, of Wiscasset. Spencer was operating his 2006 Nissan Titan northbound on Ready Point Road and was unable to stop at the intersection with Old Ferry Road due to icy weather conditions. The front driver’s side of his vehicle collided with the rear passenger corner of Gay’s 2008 Chevrolet 1500, which was already proceeding eastbound through the intersection. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Blinn Hill Road in Dresden involving Nicholas L. Malinowski, 21, of Pittston. Malinowski was operating his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when he slid off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on King Phillips Trail in Boothbay involving Tina L. Roche, 59, of East Boothbay. Roche was operating her 2007 Buick Lacrosse westbound when she lost control due to the road conditions. As a result, her vehicle went off the road, causing the side of her vehicle to impact a tree. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Hendricks Hill Road in Southport involving Wyatt C. Colby, 27, of Southport. Colby was operating his 2000 Jeep Cherokee southbound and, due to icy road conditions, he slid off the road and struck the ditch. Detective Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Calls Hill Road in Dresden involving Timothy J. Goad, 44, of Bath. Goad was operating his 2007 Mercury Montego westbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to the road conditions. As a result, his vehicle spun around and went off the roadway. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving David P. Norwood, 65, of South Bristol. Norwood was operating his 2011 Honda Civic southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the roadway, striking a tree. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Harrington Road in South Bristol involving Nicholas A. Melehov, 18, of Walpole, and Shannon I. Colby, 50, of Walpole. Melehov was plowing a driveway in his 2017 Ford F-250 and Colby was operating her 2005 Ford eastbound on Harrington Road. As Melehov pulled out onto the roadway, the vehicles collided. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 17, an accident occurred on Hendricks Hill Road in Southport involving Laughlynn C. Bragg, 25, of Bath. Bragg was operating her 2005 Dodge Caravan southbound when her vehicle hit slush in the road and slid into the northbound ditch. Detective Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 17, an accident occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Avery J. Stewart, 18, of Hallowell. Stewart was operating his 2007 Subaru Legacy northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and slid into the westbound ditch. Detective Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 17, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Laughlynn C. Bragg, 25, of Bath. Bragg was operating her 2013 Chrysler 200 westbound when she slid off the roadway on the right, where she went over the embankment and came to rest. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

