Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 261 calls for service for the period of Jan. 21-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 785 calls for service.

Summonses

Jan. 22, Seth A. Lewis, 45, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for violating a protection from harassment order, on Cross Point Road, Edgecomb, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Jan. 24, Ronald J. Labonty, 50, of Newcastle, was issued a summons for operating after suspension, on Center Street, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Jan. 26, Rachel L. Stoddard, 20, of Whitefield, was issued summonses for illegal possession of liquor by a minor and furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, on Cooper Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Arrests

Jan. 21, Tony D. Thurman, 52, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a Knox County warrant for the following charges: robbery (two counts), burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, and criminal mischief, on Sunset Ridge Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Jan. 23, Robert N. Benner, 36, of Bristol, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for violation of bail, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy Julie Groleau.

Jan. 24, Sean A. Boynton, 52, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Sagadahoc County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Accidents

On Jan. 23, an accident occurred on Bath Road in Wiscasset involving Alexa J. Peck, 15, of Westport Island, and Emily L. Morin, 42, of Brunswick. Morin was operating her 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander eastbound when she stopped in traffic. Peck was operating her 2014 Toyota Yaris behind Morin’s vehicle and failed to react to the situation. As a result, Peck ran into the back of Morin’s vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Sarah M. Peskin, 70, of Brookline, Mass., and Dianna M. Mitchell, 56, of Walpole. Peskin was making a left turn from Glidden Ledge Road onto Route 129 in her 2011 Subaru Outback and failed to see Mitchell traveling southbound on Route 129 in her 2003 Toyota Tacoma. As a result, Mitchell swerved to the left in order to avoid Peskin’s vehicle, but she struck it. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 24, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving David Adamsky, 55, of Boothbay. Adamsky was backing his 1996 Volvo at Osier’s Wharf when he struck the gas pump. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 25, an accident occurred on Goose Hill Road in Jefferson involving Jeremy W. Joslyn, 31, of Jefferson. Joslyn was operating his 2015 Toyota southbound and observed a deer enter the roadway from the northbound ditch. As the deer entered the roadway, Joslyn was unable to avoid striking it. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 26, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Barbara L. Reed, 56, of Wiscasset. Reed was operating her 1986 Chevrolet Caprice when, due to a medical issue, her vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound ditch. Her vehicle then re-entered the road, crossed over the centerline, entered the northbound ditch, and struck an embankment. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 26, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Madeline C. Kelly, 17, of Newcastle. Kelly was operating her 2008 Volvo 80 northbound when she entered a corner, which contained an icy surface. As a result, her vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lane, then continued into the ditch, striking a tree and rolling over. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

