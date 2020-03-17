Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 164 calls for service for the period of March 10-17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,207 calls for service.

Summons

March 14, Tarah L. Diffin, 41, of Dresden, was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked – prior, on Blinn Hill Road, Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Arrests

March 10, Daniel J. Gifford, 30, of Damariscotta, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

March 12, Caroline R. Hyson, 34, of South Bristol, was arrested for burglary, domestic violence assault, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on North Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy David Bellows.

March 12, Earl T. Libby, 31, of Newcastle, was arrested for burglary, assault, and criminal mischief, on North Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Bellows.

Accidents

On March 11, an accident occurred on Bath Road in Wiscasset involving Carol I. Woodard, 61, of Lincolnville, and Vincent B. Wells, 35, of Brunswick. Woodard was leaving the sheriff’s office parking lot in her 2012 Nissan Versa when she backed into Wells’ 2016 Ford Fusion. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On March 13, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Kathy A. Vise, 58, of Boothbay Harbor, and Peter A. Leighton, 75, of Boothbay Harbor. Vise was operating her 2008 Subaru Outback southbound when she stopped for a vehicle turning left onto a side road. Leighton was operating his 1998 Ford Ranger behind Vise’s vehicle and failed to stop, colliding with the rear of her vehicle. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On March 14, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving Nicole Carbisiero, 35, of Stockton Springs. Carbisiero was operating her 2008 Nissan Pathfinder westbound when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle and was struck, causing front-end damage. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On March 15, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Daniel R. Colino, 55, of Needham, Mass., and Justin S. Brickett, 21, of Mt. Vernon. Colino stopped his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of East Pond Road and Route 32 in Jefferson, then failed to yield the right of way to Brickett, who was operating his 2004 GMC Sierra northbound on Route 32. As a result, Colino struck Brickett’s vehicle. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On March 17, an accident occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Edward R. Dyer, 51, of Westport Island. Dyer was operating his 2006 Chevrolet Equinox southbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing significant damage to the front driver’s corner. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

