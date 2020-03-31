Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 188 calls for service for the period of March 24-31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,578 calls for service.

On March 24, Deputy Chad Gilbert was dispatched to a report of a theft of a port-a-potty (value: $600) in the Nobleboro area. Further investigation will follow if leads develop.

Summonses

March 24, Staci L. Murray, 38, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for furnishing a place for minors to consume/possess liquor, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Arrests

March 24, Tyler R. Widdecomb, 30, of Union, was arrested for aggravated assault, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Sean Pfahler.

March 26, Matthew D. Donahue, 38, of Nobleboro, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Rial Herald Road, Bremen, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

March 28, Thatcher J. Jackson, 18, of Boothbay, was arrested for domestic violence assault (two counts) and criminal mischief, on Narrow Ridge Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents

On March 24, an accident occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Jonathan Knof, 26, of Nobleboro. Knof was operating his 2000 International Harvester/Navistar truck eastbound when he was unable to get enough traction to get up the grade. Knof attempted to back down the hill and try again, however, his vehicle began sliding sideways and went off the south side of the road, into a ditch. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On March 26, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Heather R. Emerson, 40, of Waldoboro. Emerson was operating her 2013 Toyota Tacoma eastbound when a deer ran across the roadway and was struck, causing damage to the rear passenger-side panel. Deputy Scott Peterson was the investigating officer.

On March 27, an accident occurred on Route 144 on Westport Island involving Maria Safford, 29, of Westport Island. Safford was operating her 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck, causing minor damage to the driver’s side corner and quarter panel. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

