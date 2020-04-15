Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 195 calls for service for the period of April 6-14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,940 calls for service.

Summonses

April 8, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Bristol was issued a summons for minor possessing liquor, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

April 8, Tanner B. Geyer, 18, of Bristol, was issued a summons for minor possessing liquor, by Deputy Poirier.

April 12, Hunter W. Prentice, 23, of Bristol, was issued summonses for operating after suspension and driving to endanger, on Morrison Road, Bristol, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Arrest

April 7, Richard R. Potter Jr., 52, of Whitefield, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Thayer Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Scott Peterson.

Accidents

On April 6, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Felicia I. Libby, 28, of Waldoboro. Libby was operating her 2007 Chevrolet 1500 southbound when several deer entered the roadway from the northbound ditch, causing her to strike one of them. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On April 9, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Peter L. Lombardo, 30, of South Bristol. Lombardo was operating his 2011 Toyota Tacoma northbound. Due to slick and snowy road conditions, when he tapped his brakes, he began to spin. As a result, his vehicle slid across the centerline and struck a utility pole on the opposite side, going through the pole and causing significant damage to his vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 9, an accident occurred on Indian Road in Dresden involving Maxim G. Fortin, 52, of Gardiner. Fortin was operating his 2016 Chevrolet 1500 westbound when he attempted to turn right onto River Road. Due to the snowy and icy road conditions, he skidded off the west side of the River Road at the intersection of Indian Road. Deputy David Bellows was the investigating officer.

