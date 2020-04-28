Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 337 calls for service for the period of April 14-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,277 calls for service.

Summonses

April 19, Charles S. Hammond, 28, of Boston, Mass., was issued a summons for operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, on Pond Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

April 26, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Waldoboro was issued a summons for possession of marijuana, by Sgt. Dennison.

April 26, a 15-year-old female juvenile from Newcastle was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, by Sgt. Dennison.

Arrests

April 18, Jason L. Young, 46, of South Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, and operating after habitual offender revocation – two priors, on S Road, South Bristol, by Deputy David Bellows, who was assisted by Reserve Deputy Neil Genthner.

April 24, Ethan M. Grant, 25, of Windsor, was arrested for criminal trespass, on Vigue Road, Whitefield, by Detective Scott Hayden.

April 24, Robert Henthorne, 52, of Newcastle, was arrested for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff, on Lynch Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Bellows, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier and Sgt. Matthew Day.

Accidents

On April 14, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving William W. Tozier, 61, of Jefferson. Tozier was operating his 2013 Ford C-Max northbound when a deer crossed the road in front of him and ran into the driver’s side of his vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 16, an accident occurred on Plummer Road on Southport Island involving Frank E. Perkins, 60, of Edgecomb. Perkins was operating his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he went off the road too far due to another vehicle coming his way. As a result, he traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On April 16, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Jason A. Ellard, 37, of Oxford. Ellard was operating his 2020 Isuzu NQR northbound when he swerved to avoid a dog in the road. As a result, he went off the road and into the soft shoulder, then struck a rock. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On April 17, an accident occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving James A. Lindsey, 75, of Jamaica Plain, Mass. Lindsey was approaching the intersection of Route 215 and Jones Woods Road in his 2004 Lincoln Town Car when his foot became stuck between the accelerator and the brake. As a result, he was unable to negotiate the turn and collided with an embankment and utility pole. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On April 17, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Wendall H. Simmons, 48, of Damariscotta. Simmons was operating his 2016 Ford F-150 southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Reserve Deputy Michael Elwell was the investigating officer.

On April 17, an accident occurred on Main Street in Whitefield involving Chad M. Grant, 18, of Whitefield, and Pamela S. Perry, 54, of Whitefield. Grant was backing his 2020 Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of Country Corners store and Perry’s 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse was parked in the parking lot. Grant said his dog, who was inside his vehicle, distracted him and, as a result, he struck Perry’s car. Reserve Deputy Elwell was the investigating officer.

On April 17, an accident occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Daniel Sacks, 61, of Palermo. Sacks was operating his 2002 Volkswagen Jetta northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Reserve Deputy Elwell was the investigating officer.

On April 19, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Darlene J. Vigue, 50, of Waldoboro. Vigue was operating her 2016 Nissan Sentra northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the east side and struck the front passenger corner of her vehicle. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On April 24, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Jason W. Olsen, 35, of Friendship. Olsen was operating his 2016 Jeep Cherokee northbound when he fell asleep and crossed the centerline, entering the southbound lane. As a result, his vehicle left the roadway and collided with trees and a boulder. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On April 25, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Newcastle involving Judith Hill, 54, of Nobleboro. Hill was operating her 2017 Toyota Highlander northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the east side and was struck. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

