Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 406 calls for service for the period of April 28 to May 12. Year to date, LSCO has responded to 3,683 calls for service.

Arrests

May 4, Matthew A. Plummer, 37, of Westport Island, was arrested for violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden.

May 6, Jason Walsh, 37, of Wiscasset, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy James Read.

May 7, Scott A. Hanna, 18, of Alna, was arrested for domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Cross Road, Alna, by Deputy David Bellows.

May 10, Ernest T. Watson, 28, of Wiscasset, was arrested on a Sagadahoc County warrant for probation revocation and illegal possession of firearm by a prohibited person, on Dover Cross Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents

On May 4, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Jeffrey E. Pilling, 39, of Windsor. Pilling was operating his 2005 Toyota Prius northbound when he observed a deer enter the road from the northbound ditch and struck it. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On May 5, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Larry R. Smith, 77, of Boothbay Harbor. Smith was operating his 2019 Nissan Frontier southbound when he drifted completely off the road to the left and into a ditch, striking a driveway embankment. His vehicle appeared to have jumped part of the driveway before hitting a tree head-on and coming to rest perpendicular to the ground, nose down, tailgate in the air, with the roof resting on the tree. Sheriff Brackett was the investigating officer.

On May 7, an accident occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Gary L. Scott, 40, of Lewiston, and Mark C. Hitchcock, 63, of Bartlett, N.H. Scott was operating his 2003 Peterbilt truck northbound and Hitchcock was entering East River Road from a driveway in his 2006 Honda Pilot, to head northbound. As Hitchcock pulled onto the roadway, the vehicles collided. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On May 7, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Candace Hutchins, 64, of Bristol, and Clifford C. Hoyt, 58, of Wellesley, Mass. Hutchins stopped her 2004 Suzuki Aerio on the on-ramp, waiting to merge onto Route 1. Hoyt was operating his 2012 Audi A5 behind Hutchins’ vehicle and failed to stop in time, causing him to hit the back of her vehicle. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On May 8, an accident occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving Stephany G. Blodgett, 28, of Waldoboro. Blodgett was operating her 2009 Toyota Corolla westbound when a deer crossed the road, causing her to swerve to the left. Blodgett then tried to correct her vehicle by turning right, however, she went off the roadway and crashed into some trees. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On May 9, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Brittany A. Burns, 26, of Bristol, and Linda J. Mueller, 65, of Gardiner. Burns was operating her 2018 Dodge Ram 25 southbound and Mueller was pulling out of a parking lot in her 2009 Toyota Sienna. Mueller did not see Burns’ vehicle and pulled out to turn left. Burns attempted to swerve out of the way, causing her vehicle to go off the road. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On May 9, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Sherwin A. Young, 38, of Portland. Young was operating his 2011 Honda Fit northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway on the right side and strike a tree. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On May 9, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Liam H. Brinkler, 22, of Newcastle. Brinkler was operating his 2007 Ford Focus southbound when the right tire of his vehicle entered the soft shoulder on the right side of the road. Brinkler overcorrected, causing the rear passenger corner of his vehicle to strike a tree, which then caused his vehicle to rotate clockwise and come to rest on the right shoulder. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On May 11, an accident occurred on Bath Road in Newcastle involving Jere R. Hoffert, 68, of Harpswell. Hoffert was operating his 2016 Hyundai Elantra northbound when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle and struck the rear passenger side. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

