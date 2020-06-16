Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 297 calls for service for the period of June 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,016 calls for service.

Summonses

June 13, James L. Littlefield, 21, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for violating condition of release, on Wawenock Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus and Deputy David Bellows.

June 15, Roland L. Bouchard, 47, of Lewiston, was issued a summons for operating after habitual offender revocation, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

Arrests

June 9, Harley C. Bulmer, 40, of Bristol, was arrested for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy James Read.

June 9, Michael G. Thompson, 29, of Phippsburg, was arrested on a West Bath District Court warrant for failure to appear, on Station Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

June 11, Daniel Sansone, 20, of Mexico, was arrested on a warrant out of Somerset County District Court for violation of bail, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy Read.

June 13, Nickolas Littlefield, 19, of Boothbay, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Wawenock Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Bellows, who was assisted by Deputy Winslow and Sgt. Mitkus.

June 14, Baylee E. Marr, 21, of Newcastle, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Bellows, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

June 14, Trevor L. Shorette, 26, of Dresden, was arrested for aggravated assault, on Lawrence Road, Dresden, by Deputy Bellows, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Accidents

On June 9, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Cody A. Nelson, 27, of Palermo. Nelson was operating his 2007 Mazda 3 southbound when a deer crossed the road and he was unable to avoid striking it, causing his vehicle to sustain disabling damage to the front. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On June 9, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving James Grover Jr., 26, of Newcastle, and Michael G. Thompson, 29, of Phippsburg. Grover was operating his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado northbound behind Thompson’s 2007 Subaru Forester, which was also traveling northbound. Both vehicles were making a left turn and Grover struck Thompson’s vehicle on the driver’s side door. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On June 10, an accident occurred on Head Tide Road in Alna involving Lydia Tilton, 18, of Newcastle. Tilton was operating her 2020 Toyota 4Runner northbound when she swerved to avoid an animal/object in the roadway. As a result, she went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On June 12, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Sara E. Wright, 22, of Richmond. Wright was operating her 2008 Hyundai Accent northbound at a high rate of speed when she veered off the roadway and crashed into a ditch. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On June 14, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Adam C. Andrews, 34, of Boothbay. Andrews was operating his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he struck a deer, which was in the roadway. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On June 14, an accident occurred on Mill Road in Edgecomb involving Patricia M. Jeremiah, 78, of Edgecomb. Jeremiah was operating her 1997 Geo Tracker westbound and had a kitten in her vehicle, which was on her and became frightened. Jeremiah became distracted by the kitten clawing her when she crossed into the eastbound lane, entered the ditch, and struck a tree along the entire driver’s side of the vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On June 15, an accident occurred on Bath Road in Wiscasset involving Tina M. Golden, 50, of Wiscasset, and Kevin M. McAloney, 23, of Phippsburg. McAloney backed his 2016 Toyota Corolla into Golden’s 2017 Toyota Rav4, which was parked at Two Bridges Regional Jail. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

