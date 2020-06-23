Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 305 calls for service for the period of June 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,321 calls for service.

Summonses

June 18, John R. Tonry, 22, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on River Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

June 21, Nicole J. Scribner, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked – operating under the influence, on Cooper Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Arrests

June 15, Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, on River Road, Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden, who was assisted by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

June 19, Amanda L. Rainville, 32, of West Rockport, was arrested on a Knox County District Court warrant for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Scott Peterson.

June 21, Abbie K. Kee, 33, of Phippsburg, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Old County Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

June 22, Taylor Freeman, 46, of Dresden, was arrested on a Kennebec County District Court warrant for violating condition of release, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Accidents

On June 18, an accident occurred on Common Drive in Boothbay involving Gunnar A. Earl-Johnson, 21, of Topsham, and Nicole A. Campbell, 41, of Boothbay. Campbell had stopped her 2019 Ford Escape in the roundabout because the vehicle in front of her stopped for pedestrians to cross on the crosswalk. Earl-Johnson was operating his 2005 Audi S4 behind Campbell’s vehicle and was unable to stop in time. As a result, Earl-Johnson rear-ended her vehicle. Deputy Peterson was the investigating officer.

On June 18, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Alex N. Stone, 39, of Pittston. Stone was operating his 2018 Kia Sorento northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right side and was struck, causing damage to the front bumper and front passenger-side quarter panel of his vehicle. Deputy David Bellows was the investigating officer.

On June 18, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving John R. Tonry, 22, of Edgecomb. Tonry was operating his 2000 Chevrolet S-10 southbound when he started to skid. As a result, his vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the roadway on the left. His vehicle then struck a fence and rolled over, coming to rest on its passenger side. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On June 19, an accident occurred on Head Tide Road in Whitefield involving Kathleen M. Adkins, 57, of Nobleboro. Adkins was operating her 2000 Chevrolet S-10 northbound when she went around a corner and caught dirt. As a result, her vehicle started to skid and went off the road on the right side, where it struck a tree. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On June 20, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Sharon James, 63, of Dresden, and Nicolas J. Buxton, 38, of Dresden. James was operating her 2003 Ford Explorer eastbound on Route 197 and was turning left onto Route 127. James did not see Buxton approaching from the south, as Buxton was operating his 2018 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 127. As a result, Buxton struck the front passenger corner of James’ vehicle, skidded, crossed the road, and went off the road on the left side. Buxton’s vehicle then went approximately 10 feet down into a large ditch near a culvert. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On June 22, an accident occurred on Eddy Road in Edgecomb involving Leah E. Taylor, 54, of Edgecomb. Taylor was operating her 2013 Nissan Rogue northbound when she swatted a bee and lost control of her vehicle. As a result, her vehicle went off the roadway on the right and struck the embankment. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

