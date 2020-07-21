Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 265 calls for service for the period of July 13-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,566 calls for service.

Summonses

July 16, a 17-year-old male juvenile from South Bristol was issued a summons for criminal mischief by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

July 16, James W. Oliver, 53, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for failure to comply with sex offender registration act – third offense, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

July 20, Brian J. Chadwick, 27, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for operating after license suspension, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Arrests

July 18, Pamela Garside, 69, of Bristol, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespass and assault, on Bradley Hill Road, Bristol, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

July 19, Markus H. Russell, 19, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for two counts of tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim; assault; and violating condition of release, on Dover Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

July 19, Timothy J. Ferrell, 22, of Westport Island, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespass and assault, on Cromwell Road, Westport Island, by Deputy Poirier.

Accidents

On July 13, an accident occurred on Route 218 in Whitefield involving Jordan D. Mayo, 26, of Alna. Mayo was operating his 2009 Chevrolet 1500 southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 13, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Robert Clifford, 63, of Walpole, and Stephen B. Dresner, 83, of Bristol. Clifford was leaving the gas station in his 2014 Dodge D1500 as Dresner was pulling his 2008 Subaru Outback up to the gas pump. Dresner thought he hit the brake pedal but pressed the accelerator instead, causing his vehicle to strike Clifford’s vehicle. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On July 16, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Daniel C. Stottlemyer, 35, of Portland, and Brad E. Russell, 30, of Newcastle. Stottlemyer was operating his 2014 Nissan Juke southbound on Route 32 and Russell was stopped at the intersection of North Clary Road and Route 32 in his 2008 Saturn Astra. Russell pulled out, causing Stottlemyer to hit his vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 18, an accident occurred on Ben Bailey Road in Whitefield involving Sampson D. Cote, 20, of Windsor. Cote was operating his 2010 Honda Accord eastbound when a deer entered the roadway. Cote then swerved to miss the deer and hit a tree. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 20, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Somerville involving Kyle Farley, 28, of Thomaston. Farley was operating his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound when he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to go off the roadway. Skid marks show he tried to correct the direction of travel, but could not. As a result, his vehicle then went over a hill and went airborne before landing and rolling over. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

