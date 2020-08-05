Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 342 calls for service for the period of July 28 to Aug. 4. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,219 calls for service.

Arrests

July 29, Sandra Adams, 72, of Wiscasset, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

July 31, Eric A. Cook, 54, of Nobleboro, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespass, domestic violence assault, and operating under the influence, on Morgan Hill Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy David Bellows, who was assisted by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Aug. 2, John M. Leach, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested for aggravated criminal mischief, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Bellows. Leach was also issued a summons for driving to endanger.

Aug. 2, Kenneth R. Snyder Jr., 51, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Snyders Lane, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Summonses

July 29, Kassandra L. Gammon, 27, of South Paris, was issued a summons for operating after habitual offender revocation — three priors, on Patterson Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

July 31, James L. Truman, 39, of Belgrade, was issued a summons for operating after suspension, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

July 31, Carrie D. Nichols, 48, of Nobleboro, was issued summonses for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Morgan Hill Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Colby.

Aug. 1, Mitchell P. Dickson, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons for minor possessing liquor, on Beach Road, Southport Island, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 1, Elijah Gudroe, 20, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for minor possessing liquor, on Beach Road, Southport Island, by Deputy Winslow.

Aug. 3, Eric S. King, 30, of Dresden, was issued a summons for failure to comply with sex offender registration act, second offense, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Accidents

On July 28, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Sally A. Reilly, 67, of Bristol, and Patricia L. Hughes, 77, of Bristol. Reilly was operating her 2004 Saab 9-5 southbound on Route 130 and Hughes was entering Route 130 from the Huddle Road in her 2018 Ford Escape. Hughes then pulled out in front of Reilly’s vehicle, causing the vehicles to collide. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 1, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Chad C. Hammond, 24, of New Harbor. Hammond was operating his 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound when he became distracted by his phone. As a result, he veered left, went off the roadway, and crashed into some nearby trees. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

