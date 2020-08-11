Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of Aug. 4-11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,456 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 5, Thomas C. Lailer, 20, of Bremen, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Aug. 6, Shawn A. Arbogast, 27, of Damariscotta, was arrested for domestic violence aggravated assault, on South Road, Damariscotta, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 9, Jeremy T. Griffin, 29, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for criminal mischief and violating condition of release, on Campground Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

Summonses

Aug. 5, Lena G. Milligan, 55, of Lisbon, was issued a summons for motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Michael Godin.

Aug. 8, William C. Churchill Jr., 55, of Somerville, was issued a summons for assault, on Patricktown Road, Somerville, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Aug. 10, Tyler P. Ciciotte, 23, of South Bristol, was issued summonses for operating after suspension – accident with injury and leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, on McFarland’s Cove Road, South Bristol, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Accidents

On Aug. 5, an accident occurred on Indian Road in Dresden involving Wade H. Phillips, 72, of McKinney, Texas. Phillips was operating his 2012 Ford southbound when an animal ran into the roadway and he swerved to avoid it. This occurred at a very sharp curve in the road and he was unable to stop. As a result, he drove straight at the curve, going off the road and rolling down an embankment. His vehicle then rolled over, striking trees and branches before coming to a stop on its roof. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 5, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Karter S. Billingslea, 22, of Friendship, and Ella C. Yentsch, 18, of Kennebunk. Billingslea was operating his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt southbound and started to turn left into a parking lot, but noticed an approaching vehicle traveling northbound and swerved back to the right, staying in his lane. Yentsch was operating her 2012 Toyota Camry behind Billingslea’s vehicle and swerved out around his vehicle to avoid hitting him once the northbound vehicle went by them. Billingslea turned left once the vehicle traveling northbound passed him and, as he did, he struck Yentsch’s vehicle, which was then passing him on the left. Detective Terry Michaud was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 6, an accident occurred on Thayer Road in Whitefield involving Erica L. Gomez, 40, of Pittston. Gomez was operating her 2020 Toyota Camry southbound when she swerved to miss an animal. As a result, she went off the roadway on the left side and struck a tree. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 8, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Janice L. Frizzell, 58, of Boothbay, and Ralph Pendexter, 64, of Rockland. Frizzell was operating her 2020 Chevrolet Silverado westbound when she began making a left turn into a parking lot. Pendexter was operating his 2010 Nissan Sentra eastbound, did not have time to stop, and collided with Frizzell’s vehicle. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 8, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Peggy S. Crippen, 54, of Newport. Crippen was operating her 2017 Toyota Rav4 southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

