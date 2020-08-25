Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 234 calls for service for the period of Aug. 18-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,965 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 21, Shane Brooks, 29, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on two warrants, one from the Lewiston Police Department for theft and violating condition of release and one from the Auburn Police Department for criminal trespass and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Aug. 21, Daniel J. Pragana, 40, of Lewiston, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Campground Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Aug. 23, Michael Fairservice, 67, of Whitefield, was arrested for violating condition of release and violating protection order, on Head Tide Hill Road, Alna, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Summonses

Aug. 21, a 17-year-old male juvenile from South Bristol was issued a summons for possession of marijuana, in Damariscotta, by Deputy David Bellows.

Aug. 22, Gardner J. Skiff, 19, of Newcastle, was issued a summons for furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Aug. 22, Chase J. Harris, 19, of Damariscotta, was issued a summons for unlawfully possessing alcohol, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Mitkus.

Accidents

On Aug. 18, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving Mark E. Deschesne, 50, of Waldoboro, and Lucy Robinson, 80, of Bremen. Both vehicles were parked at the King Ro Market, Deschesne’s 2011 Ford Transit and Robinson’s 2019 Subaru Impreza, when they both began backing up. Deschesne said he did not see Robinson’s vehicle and Robinson said she was almost stopped and ready to shift into drive when she collided with Deschesne’s vehicle. The rear passenger corner of Deschesne’s vehicle struck the rear of Robinson’s vehicle. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 19, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Mary Filon, 46, of Bremen. Filon had parked her 2018 Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of the Wawenock Golf Club. She discovered that someone had struck her vehicle and driven off without reporting it. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 19, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Grady A. Hayford, 26, of Bristol. Hayford was operating his 2012 Honda motorcycle northbound. Hayford looked down, then up, and saw the vehicle in front of him brake. He then sharply applied his front brake, causing him to lose control and crash his motorcycle. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 20, an accident occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Krzysztof W. Rowinski, 31, of Northhampton, Mass. Rowinski was operating his 2020 Nissan northbound when he fell asleep. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway, then traveled into and over a ditch. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 22, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Sarah A. Lapine, 41, of Portland, and Tayler Specht, 24, of Salem, N.H. Lapine stopped her 2017 Toyota in the roadway, attempting an illegal turn onto the Route 1 off-ramp. Specht was operating his 2019 Nissan Rogue behind Lapine’s vehicle and swerved to avoid her vehicle. As a result, Specht struck Lapine’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing his vehicle to spin around and strike a guardrail with the rear of the vehicle. Lapine’s vehicle was pushed forward by the force of the impact. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 23, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Thomas R. Bennett, 43, of South Freeport. Bennett was operating his 2004 GMC 2500 southbound when he fell asleep. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway on the right side. His vehicle then struck a light pole, causing the pole to fall on the hood, then up and over his vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

