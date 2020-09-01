Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 301 calls for service for the period of Aug. 25 to Sept. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,266 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 25, Vincent A. Hilt, 25, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, and a probation violation, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Aug. 25, Trevor G. Rideout, 21, of Pittston, was arrested for domestic violence stalking, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, on Down Back Drive, Jefferson, by Deputy Ryan, who was assisted by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Aug. 28, Mark Martin, 57, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for operating under the influence — two priors and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, on North Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 28, Kathleen H. Logan, 62, of Wiscasset, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Winslow.

Aug. 30, Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was arrested for operating after license suspension, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker, two counts of attaching false plates, and two counts of violating condition of release, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Aug. 31, Angela A. Guptill, 31, of Edgecomb, turned herself in on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, and was arrested on the warrant by Deputy Ryan.

Summonses

Aug. 26, Nicholas Griffin, 19, of South Bristol, was issued summonses for attaching false plates and failing to extinguish fire, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy David Bellows.

Aug. 30, Daniel Krupski, 28, of Dresden, was issued a summons for attaching false plates, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy Miner.

Accidents

On Aug. 29, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Pamela L. Lapointe, 58, of Rockland. Lapointe was operating her 2017 Nissan Sentra westbound when a dog entered the eastbound lane of the roadway and crossed into the westbound lane in front of her vehicle. The front passenger corner of her vehicle struck the dog. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 30, an accident occurred on Eddy Road in Edgecomb involving Tracy Mizerny, 47, of Drexel Hill, Pa., and Christina M.L. Merrifield, 34, of Waldoboro. Mizerny was at the intersection of Eddy Road and Route 1 in her 2016 Nissan and was attempting to turn left onto Route 1. Merrifield was operating her 2017 Volvo northbound and struck Mizerny’s vehicle on the front driver’s side as Mizerny was making the turn onto Route 1. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 30, an accident occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitefield involving Raymond L. Higgins, 66, of Wayne. Higgins was operating his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when a deer entered the road and was struck, causing damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

