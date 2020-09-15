Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 348 calls for service for the period of Sept. 8-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,847 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 10, Darrin E. Upton, 38, of Richmond, was arrested on two Lincoln County District Court warrants for forgery and violation of condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Aaron Mortensen.

Sept. 13, Zachery G. Mosher, 25, of Liberty, was arrested on a Waldo County warrant for failure to appear, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 13, Joel E. Williams, 47, of Edgecomb, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Summonses

Sept. 8, John W. Oliver, 56, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for assault, on East Neck Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Poirier.

Sept. 13, Jesse A. James, 30, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked — operating under the influence, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Accidents

On Sept. 8, an accident occurred on Back Door Road on Westport Island involving Katharine S. Fairfield, 63, of Westport Island. Fairfield was operating her 2012 Kia Sportage northbound when she got distracted and drove off the roadway. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 10, an accident occurred on Center Street in Nobleboro involving Jeremy Simmons, 40, of Damariscotta, and Chad W. Boisvert, 44, of Jefferson. Both vehicles were parked at the Nobleboro Village Store when Boisvert backed his 2007 Honda Pilot into Simmons’ 2006 Kia Sedona, which was parked and unoccupied. The trailer hitch on Boisvert’s vehicle was caught under the bumper cover of Simmons’ vehicle and when Boisvert pulled forward, it pulled the bumper cover partially off. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 11, an accident occurred on Union Street in Boothbay Harbor involving Lawrence D. Reynolds, 58, of Boothbay Harbor, and Kathleen F. Pearce, 48, of East Boothbay. Pearce was operating her 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound when Reynolds pulled his 2003 Toyota 4Runner onto Union Street from a parking lot, causing Pearce to strike Reynolds’ vehicle. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 14, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Tori Graves, 48, of Litchfield, and Annemarie L. Kurzuis, 89, of Naples, Fla. Kurzuis was turning her 2020 Nissan left onto Route 1 from Route 27 and Graves was operating her 2004 Ford F-250 southbound on Route 1. As Kurzuis was turning onto Route 1, she struck the rear driver’s side of the trailer Graves was towing. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

