Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 328 calls for service for the period of Sept. 15-22. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,175 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 15, Michael Fairservice, 67, of Whitefield, was arrested for violation of a protection order, on Head Tide Hill Road, Alna, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Sept. 18, Forrest S. Russell, 56, of Jefferson, was arrested for operating under the influence, on East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Ryan, who was assisted by Detective Scott Hayden.

Sept. 21, Daniel Krupski, 28, of Dresden, was arrested for refusing to submit to arrest or detention and on a warrant out of Cumberland County for possession of methamphetamine, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summonses

Sept. 17, Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Accidents

On Sept. 15, an accident occurred on Sheepscot Road in Newcastle involving Megan A. Lafontaine, 25, of Gray, and Carlton J. Banton, 25, of Lewiston. Lafontaine was operating her 2017 Ford southbound and Banton was operating his 2000 Ford northbound. Banton was carrying a wide load, which was marked. Banton’s vehicle clipped Lafontaine’s mirror with its cargo as they passed each other. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 16, an accident occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Ashley A. Sondergren, 27, of Jefferson. Sondergren was operating her 2009 Toyota Corolla southbound when a deer ran in front of her vehicle and was struck. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 17, an accident occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Matthew R. Grant, 52, of Windsor. Grant was operating his 2016 Ford F-150 southbound when a deer ran in front of his vehicle and was struck. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 17, an accident occurred on Route 27 in Boothbay involving John C. Putrino, 29, of Boothbay Harbor; Sally J. Jacobs, 73, of Dresden; and Seth G. Hewson, 21, of Waldoboro. Putrino was traveling northbound in his 2020 Nissan when he stopped to turn left into T & D Variety. Jacobs was traveling northbound behind Putrino in her 2017 Subaru and Hewson was traveling behind Jacobs in his 2010 GMC when Hewson struck Jacobs’ vehicle, forcing her vehicle into Putrino’s vehicle. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 18, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Forrest S. Russell, 56, of Jefferson, and Rodger D. Eugley Jr., 23, of Nobleboro. Eugley was operating his 1975 John Deere tractor southbound, just south of the intersection with Upper East Pond Road, and Russell was operating his 1974 Volkswagen Vanagon northbound. Eugley’s tractor had a harrow attached to the rear and was slightly over the centerline, due to the size of the equipment, when Russell struck the harrow as they passed. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 19, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Michelle M. Smith, 62, of Boothbay Harbor, and Robert T. Taylor, 76, of Hawley, Mass. Taylor had stopped his 2010 Lincoln MKX on the southbound on-ramp to Route 1 in Newcastle and attempted to make a left turn onto River Road. Taylor had his left turn signal activated. Smith was operating her 2004 Chrysler Sebring behind Taylor’s vehicle and saw that he had stopped and was attempting a left turn, so she passed his vehicle on the right side. Taylor changed his mind and decided to make a right turn into a driveway instead, but did not see Smith’s vehicle in his blind spot and struck the vehicle as he attempted to turn. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 21, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving John H. Chapman, 27, of Alna. Chapman was operating his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when a deer ran out from the left side of the roadway and was struck. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 21, an accident occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving Tanner B. Geyer, 18, of New Harbor, and Roselee Bodmer, 49, of Westport Island. Geyer was backing into a parking spot in his 2006 Dodge 1500 and did not see Bodmer driving her 2013 Volvo 60 behind him with the flow of traffic. As a result, he struck Bodmer’s vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

