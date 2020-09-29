Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 382 calls for service for the period of Sept. 22-29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,557 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 23, Peter C. Rosasco, 26, of Freeport, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Newagen Colony, Southport Island, by Detective Terry Michaud.

Sept. 24, Nicholas C. Robbins, 29, of Whitefield, was arrested for criminal mischief, on Hollywood Boulevard, Whitefield, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Sept. 24, Zepu Zhang, 31, of Flushing, N.Y., was arrested for motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit and driving to endanger, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 24, Earl T. Libby, 32, of Newcastle, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Sept. 24, Nathan R. Herald, 31, of Newcastle, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court indictment warrant, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, by Deputy David Bellows.

Sept. 27, Caleb W. Knapp, 43, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Adams Pond Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Winslow.

Summonses

Sept. 27, Evelyn G. Underwood, 24, of Bath, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended/revoked — three priors, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Sept. 28, Tasha Newton, 27, of Dresden, was issued summonses for operating while suspended or revoked, violating condition of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents

On Sept. 22, an accident occurred on Route 130 in Bristol involving Tedd M. Davis, 44, of Camden. Davis was operating his 2013 Hyundai Sonata northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the northbound ditch and was struck. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 23, an accident occurred on Turner Road in Bremen involving Sean M. Williams, 42, of Waldoboro. Williams was operating his 2002 Toyota 4Runner eastbound when a deer entered the roadway. Williams swerved left to avoid the deer and, as a result, his vehicle went off the road and hit a CMP pole. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 24, an accident occurred on Route 17 in Whitefield involving David Gelinas, 58, of Camden, and Kevin R. Haley, 53, of Windsor. Gelinas was stopped in traffic in his 2015 Volkswagen Golf, due to a school bus picking up children. Haley was following Gelinas in his 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche and struck the rear of Gelinas’ vehicle. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 25, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving David L. Small, 70, of New Harbor. Small was operating his 2011 Mercedes-Benz southbound when a deer came out from the right side and struck the vehicle. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 25, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Hannah M. Cash, 25, of Boothbay. Cash was operating her 2009 Toyota Corolla too fast and lost control of her vehicle going around the corner at the intersection of Patterson Road. As a result, her vehicle left the roadway on the right side. She then overcorrected, crossed the centerline, went off on the left side, and rolled over. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 28, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Michelle Storer, 36, of Wilton. Storer was operating her 2013 Nissan Murano southbound when a deer crossed the road in front of her. She swerved to avoid the deer and ran off the road and into a tree. Her vehicle sustained serious damage to the front. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

