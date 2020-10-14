Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 361 calls for service for the period of Oct. 6-12. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,237 calls for service.

Recent arrests

Oct. 6, Colleen Reynolds, 41, of Waldoboro, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Cramer Road in Nobleboro, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Oct. 8, Raymond Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was arrested for violating condition of release, operating after suspension, and attaching false plates, at the Lincoln County Courthouse, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Summonses

Oct. 7, Henry Leathers, 51, of Farmingdale, was summonsed for theft by deception, on Vigue Road in Whitefield, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Oct. 9, Craig Elliott, 76, of Bristol, was summonsed for criminal mischief, on Bristol Road in Bristol, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

Oct. 10, Kylie Wilson-Clements, 25, of Port Isabel, Texas, was summonsed for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, on Rockland Road in Somerville, by Deputy David Bellows.

Accidents

On Oct. 6, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Charles Bunker, 53, of Greene. Bunker was operating a Ryder rental truck north on Route 1 when a deer entered the roadway and collided with the vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 7, an accident occurred on Head Tide Road in Alna involving David Beal, 48, of Washington. Beal was operating a 2011 GMC Sierra north on Head Tide Road when he went over a hill and overcorrected. Beal crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and went down an embankment into the ditch. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 8, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Robert Bradley, 77, of Westport Island. Bradley was operating a 1997 Toyota Camry south on Boothbay Road, in the area of McKay Road, when a deer crossed the road in front of him. Bradley was unable to avoid the deer and struck it. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 8, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Whitefield involving Misty Brown, 38, of Edgecomb. Brown was operating a 2016 Subaru Forester on Wiscasset Road, near Thayer Road, when she observed and struck a deer. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 9, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Christian Belanger, 31, of Augusta, and Irene Hutchinson, 76, of Boothbay. Belanger was stopped in his 2007 Saturn Ion in traffic. Hutchinson, who was operating a 2016 Toyota Prius, did not see Belanger’s Saturn stopped. She attempted to avoid the collision by leaving the roadway, but still collided with Belanger, then, after colliding with trees, came to rest. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 10, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Somerville involving Kylie Wilson-Clements, 25, of Port Isabel, Texas. Wilson-Clements was operating a 2009 Dodge Caliber eastbound on Rockland Road. Wilson-Clements lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway and rolling, coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 10, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Larz Neilson, 74, of Boothbay. Neilson was operating a 2007 Subaru Forester northbound on Boothbay Road when the vehicle suffered a malfunction that caused the vehicle to veer across the centerline. Neilson overcorrected and the vehicle went off the road and rolled. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 11, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Robert Yanok, 67, of Harpswell, and Terri Reed, 57, of Walpole. Yanok was operating a 2012 Subaru Forester and attempting to make a left-hand turn from Eddy Road onto Route 1. Yanok, who stated the sun was in his eyes, thought he was clear to turn, but when he pulled out, he was struck by Reed in a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

