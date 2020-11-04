Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 367 calls for service for the period of Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 11,268 calls for service.

Arrests

On Oct. 28, Isaac Ward, 40, a transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Rabbit Path, Alna, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Oct. 29, Fermin Sawtell, 45, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden.

On Oct. 31, Sarah Fraser, 41, of Damariscotta, was arrested for operating under the influence, on River Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

On Nov. 1, Cole Crosman, 20, of Nobleboro, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Bremen Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

On Nov. 1, Preston Ringo, 41, of Pemaquid, was arrested for domestic violence terrorizing, on Bunchberry Lane, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Deputy VanBuckley.

Summonses

On Oct. 27, Mark McConnell, 57, of Trotwood, Ohio, was summonsed for operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Godin.

On Oct. 31, Cainin Griffin, 23, of Wiscasset, was summonsed for violation of condition of release, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Accidents

On Oct. 27, an accident occurred on Back Narrows Road in Boothbay involving Ronald Hyson, 68, of Boothbay Harbor. Hyson was operating a 2016 Ford F-150 northbound on Back Narrows Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Chief Deputy Rand Maker was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 27, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Jacob Hopkins, 45, of Palm Desert, Calif., and Stuart Norton, 51, of Falmouth. Hopkins was stopped in traffic in a 1990 Isuzu when Norton, who was operating a 2001 International 4000SE, struck him. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 28, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Derrin Moreshead, 24, of Scarborough, and Kathi Rolerson, 62, of Union. Moreshead was operating a 2009 GMC Sierra north when Rolerson, who was operating a 2009 Toyota Rav4 in front of him, slowed to turn right and was struck by Moreshead. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 28, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving Pamela Felice, 51, of Round Pond. Felice was operating a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek south on Route 32 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 29, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Thomas Duquette, 55, of Farmingdale, and Kyle Pratt, 26, of Warren. Duquette was operating a 2010 International 7400SF north on River Road and Pratt was operating a 2017 Isuzu NPRHD south when Duquette’s mirror struck Pratt’s mirror. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 30, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Andrew Melville, 55, of Bristol. Melville was operating a 2006 Toyota 4Runner south on Bristol Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 30, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Decada Stoddard, 42, of Boothbay. Stoddard was operating a 2006 Ford F-150 north on Wiscasset Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 30, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Karson Eaton, 25, of Otisfield. Eaton was operating a 2012 Ford F-150 on Route 1 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 31, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Sarah Fraser, 41, of Damariscotta. Fraser was operating a 2011 Ford Edge north on River Road when she swerved, hit a utility pole, and rolled over into the ditch. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 31, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Wayne Chasse, 42, of Belgrade. Chase was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu south on Gardiner Road when he fell asleep, crossed the centerline, and went off the road. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 31, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Christine Rego, 45, of Boothbay, and Michael Barter, 55, of Edgecomb. Rego was operating a 2004 Subaru Legacy north when she slowed to make a turn. Barter, who was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, did not see that she had slowed and struck her. Sgt. Alan Shea was the investigating officer.

