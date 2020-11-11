Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 361 calls for service for the period of Nov. 3-10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 11,629 calls for service.

Arrests

On Nov. 3, Timothy J. Ferrell, 23, of Westport Island, was arrested on Bath Road, Wiscasset, for violating condition of release, by Transport Sgt. Aaron Mortensen.

On Nov. 4, Megan E. Dumais, 35, of Turner, was arrested for operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on Patterson Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

On Nov. 6, Cooper S. Peters, 18, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Somerville Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley, who was assisted by Sgt. Alan Shea.

On Nov. 7, Donald E. Prior, 47, of Bremen, was arrested for aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating condition of release, reckless conduct, and driving to endanger, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Shea and Deputy VanBuckley.

On Nov. 7, Stephen. F. Faulcon, 62, of Thomaston, was arrested for operating under the influence and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, on Rockland Road, Somerville, by Detective Scott Hayden.

On Nov. 8, Nicole S. Holt, 43, of Bristol, was arrested on a probation revocation warrant, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents

On Nov. 3, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Sherwood A. Olin, 54, of Newcastle. Olin was operating a 2007 Dodge DQ 2500 south on Route 1 when he encountered black ice, causing the vehicle to spin out of control and strike the guardrail. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 3, an accident occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Michelle Hodgkins, 50, of Jefferson. Hodgkins was operating a 2002 Jeep Wrangler south on Cooper Road when she hit black ice and rolled her vehicle into a tree. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 3, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Christopher G. Hall, 64, of Bristol. Hall was operating a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking of Bristol Consolidated School when he was blinded by the sun and hit a light pole. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 3, an accident occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving Marjorie J. Bancroft, 71, of Jefferson. Bancroft was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 5, an accident occurred on Country Club Road in Boothbay involving Wayne A. Brewer, 73, of Boothbay Harbor, and Jacob C. Chase, 41, of Whitefield. Brewer was operating a 2006 Chevrolet 1500, attempting to pull onto Route 27 and continue onto Country Club Road, when he failed to yield the right of way to Chase, who was operating a 2001 GMC C-series, and they collided. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 5, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Nicholas N. Kleiner, 20, of Union. Kleiner was operating a 2010 Toyota Corolla south on Route 129 when he swerved to avoid a small animal and went off the road. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 5, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Thomas Powers, 74, of Edgecomb, and Clancy Morton, 35, of Woolwich. Powers was operating a 2010 Toyota Corolla and Morton was operating a 1996 Dodge pickup north on Route 1 when Powers pulled into traffic and was struck by Morton. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 6, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Travis Sapp, 29, of South Bristol. Sapp was operating a 2013 Ford north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 7, an accident occurred on Englebrekt Road in Edgecomb involving Joshua A. Wright, 18, of Edgecomb, and Aaliyah D. Nyetera, 18, of Lewiston. Wright was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, backing from his driveway, when he struck Nyetera’s parked 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 8, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Susan E. Lamb, 60, of Dresden. Lamb was operating a 2008 Subaru east on Middle Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

