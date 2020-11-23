Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 299 calls for service from Nov. 17-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 12,207 calls for service.

Arrests

On Nov. 17, Robert E. Henthorne, 52, of Newcastle, was arrested on a warrant for assault and three counts of violation of condition of release, at the sheriff’s office, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

On Nov. 17, Christopher C. Knight, 28, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, at the sheriff’s office, Wiscasset, by Detective Terry Michaud.

On Nov. 17, William R. Morton, 32, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Beath Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison, Deputy Caleb Poirier, and Sgt. Patrick Higgins, of the Boothbay Harbor Police Department.

On Nov. 18, Robert E. Henthorne, 52, of Newcastle, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Lake View Drive, Nobleboro, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

On Nov. 20, Donald M. Benner, 32, of South Bristol, was arrested for burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and forgery, on Split Rock Road, South Bristol, by Deputy Godin, who was assisted by Lt. Brendan Kane.

On Nov. 20, Adan A. Issack, 19, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, at the sheriff’s office, Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden.

On Nov. 21, Asa J. Lucier, 28, of Boothbay, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation, on Back River Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Michael Moody, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Nov. 21, Mitchell P. Rice, 57, of Nobleboro, was arrested for aggravated criminal trespass, operating motor vehicle beyond restriction, and criminal threatening, on Back River Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Moody.

On Nov. 22, Brandan D. Plummer, 39, of Wiscasset, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Heritage Lane, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus and Deputy Moody.

Accidents

On Nov. 16, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Heather J. Dakin, 40, of Jefferson. Dakin was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion west on East Pond Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Moody was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 16, an accident occurred on Cape Newagen Road in Southport involving Laura Green, 48, of Waldoboro. Green was operating a 2020 Kia Sportage when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 17, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving David O’Brien, 57, of Edgecomb. O’Brien was operating a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 17, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Durwod C. Lewis, 78, of Boothbay, and Fred A. Stover, 63, of Boothbay. Stover, who was operating a 2006 Ford F-250, was traveling south, slowing in traffic as he prepared to turn, when Lewis, who was operating a 2019 Dodge D1500, struck the rear of the F-250. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 18, an accident occurred on Corey Lane in Boothbay involving Abbe J. Levin, of Boothbay. Levin was operating a 2017 Toyota Prius south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 18, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Angela R. Shoemake, 56, of Owls Head. Shoemake was operating a 2016 Subaru Outback when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 19, an accident occurred on Main Street in Whitefield involving Bradford S. Francis, 34, of Belgrade. Francis was operating a 2016 Mack 600, backing to make a delivery, when he backed into electrical wires. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 19, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Whitefield involving Julian J. Stearns, 27, of Augusta. Stearns was operating a 2014 Subaru Outback east when he was blinded by the sun and drove off the road to avoid other vehicles. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 20, an accident occurred on Cross Point Road in Edgecomb involving Philip M. Harrington, 33, of Woolwich. Harrington was operating a 2003 Subaru Legacy northbound on Eddy Road when he failed to negotiate a turn, entered the shoulder area, and struck the embankment. Chief Deputy Rand Maker was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 20, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Richard W. Bothfeld, 57, of Hallowell. Bothfeld was operating a 2020 Honda CRV northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 21, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving John E. Field, 48, of Boothbay, and Richard E. Joyal, 83, of Portland. Field was operating a 2014 Chrysler 200 on Eddy Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, while Joyal was operating a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander north on Route 1 and was struck by Field. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 21, an accident occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Arianna M. Gervais, 20, of Jefferson. Gervais was operating a 2018 Mazda 6 southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy David Bellows was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

