Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 260 calls for service for the period of Dec. 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 12,724 calls for service.

Arrests

On Dec. 4, Meghan Kerr, 21, of Princeton, was arrested for violating condition of release and unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, on Lawrence Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Deputy David Bellows and Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Dec. 4, Daniel Krupski, 29, of Dresden, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear, on Lawrence Road, Dresden, by Deputy Bellows, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus and Deputy Winslow.

Summonses

On Dec. 4, Fermin A. Sawtell, 45, of Dresden, was summonsed at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, for failure to comply with the sex offender registry and violating condition of release, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Accidents

On Dec. 1, an accident occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Nathan E. Theriault, 58, of Waterville. Theriault was operating a Ford Eco Sport southbound when he struck a flooded roadway, went off the road, and struck an embankment. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 2, an accident occurred on Banks Lane in Jefferson involving Kristin A. Soucy, 46, of Jefferson. Soucy was operating a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 3, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Nancy A. Leavitt, 58, of Boothbay Harbor. Leavitt was operating a 2012 GMC Sierra southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 5, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving Everett Weaver, 38, of Nobleboro. Weaver was operating a 2016 Ford Focus westbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 5, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Jessica L. Dowling, 39, of Whitefield. Dowling was operating a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 southbound when she lost control of the vehicle. She crossed the centerline, went off the road, and went down an embankment. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 7, an accident occurred on Station Road in Newcastle involving Leslie B. Carew, 60, of Nobleboro. Carew was operating a 2020 GMC bus, pulling out of a driveway, when her back tire got lodged in a ditch. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

