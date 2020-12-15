Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 254 calls for service for the period of Dec. 8-14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 12,978 calls for service.

Arrests

On Dec. 8, Casey M. Bernardini, 32, of Gray, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy James Read.

On Dec. 11, John A. Lucas, 20, of Edgecomb, was arrested for criminal mischief and a probation violation, on River Road, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Lt. Brendan Kane and Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

Summonses

On Dec. 7, Henry H. Leathers, 52, of Augusta, was summonsed for two counts of theft by deception and violating condition of release. Leathers was summonsed in Augusta, by Detective Scott Hayden, for an incident that took place in Whitefield in September.

On Dec. 9, Paul W. Thurlow, 32, of Nobleboro, was summonsed for failure to comply with the sex offender registry (third offense), on Milky Way Road, Nobleboro, by Detective Hayden, who was assisted by Deputies Chad Gilbert and Jonathan Colby.

Accidents

On Dec. 8, an accident occurred on Heath Road in Whitefield involving Jeremiah D. Zehring, 43, of Whitefield. Zehring was operating a 2013 Mazda 3 westbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 8, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Gerald B. Achorn, 50, of Nobleboro. Achorn was operating a 2016 GMC northbound when a brick fell off a tractor-trailer in front of him. Achorn was unable to avoid hitting the brick. Deputy Michael Moody was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 10, an accident occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Noah A. Farias, 19, of Richmond. Farias was operating a 2006 Subaru Baja eastbound on Patterson Road, attempting to turn onto River Road. Farias failed to make the turn, went off the road, and struck a stop sign. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 10, an accident occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Stephen C. Smith, 75, of Whitefield. Smith was operating a 2003 GMC Sonoma eastbound when he felt something break and, as a result, he lost control and went into the ditch. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 11, an accident occurred on Englebrekt Road in Edgecomb involving Halie Winchenbach, 17, of Jefferson. Winchenbach was operating a 2008 Toyota Matrix, backing out a driveway, and lost control on the icy road. As a result, her vehicle slid off the road. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 13, an accident occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitefield involving Dakota L. Stoops, 21, of Windsor. Stoops was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he went over a hill, lost control, and left the roadway, striking a tree. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

