Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Arrests

On Dec. 16, Jeffery H. Dorr, 39, of South Thomaston, was arrested on a warrant, on High Street, Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden.

On Dec. 19, Vincent A. Hilt, 26, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

On Dec. 19, Timothy J. Colvin, 39, of Newcastle, was arrested on a warrant charging trafficking scheduled drugs, on Main Street, Newcastle, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Dec. 19, Matthew D. Maldonado, 18, of Brunswick, was arrested on an affidavit warrant, at the sheriff’s office, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Summonses

On Dec. 15, Suzanne M. Leathers, 56, of Farmingdale, was summonsed for theft by deception, violating condition of release, and making material misstatement of fact. Leathers was summonsed in Augusta, by Detective Hayden, for an incident that took place in Whitefield in September.

Accidents

On Dec. 15, an accident occurred on Calls Hill Road in Dresden involving Christopher Hand, 33, of Dresden. Hand was operating a 2012 Dodge Ram north when he slid on ice and left the roadway. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 15, an accident occurred on Route 129 in Bristol involving Michael P. Genthner, 53, of South Bristol. Genthner was operating a 2006 Ford Expedition north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 16, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Devan J. Labrie, 25, of Clinton, and Micah D. Roach, 33, of Augusta. Roach was stopped in traffic in a 2005 Subaru Forester when he was struck by Labrie, who was operating a 2002 BMW. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 16, an accident occurred on Hendricks Hill Road in Southport involving John K. Blois, 68, of Southport. Blois was operating a 2008 Honda Civic south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 16, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Angela M. Coles, 28, of Bristol. Coles was operating a 2016 Toyota Tacoma south when a deer entered the roadway. Coles attempted to avoid the deer and went off the road and down an embankment. Deputy David Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 17, an accident occurred on Back Shore Road in Bristol involving Catherine Hudson, 69, of Round Pond. Hudson was operating a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek south when she lost control in snowy conditions and struck the guardrail. Deputy Michael Moody was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 18, an accident occurred on Main Road in Westport Island involving Alice M. Brown, 57, of Westport Island. Brown was operating a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek south when she lost control and went off the road and struck a tree. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 18, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Matthew P. Beaulieu, 24, of Bangor. Beaulieu was operating a 2007 Saturn Ion north when the vehicle started to slide on snow. The vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 20, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Keegan J. Nelligan, 24, of Abington, Mass. Nelligan was operating a 2003 Honda CRV south when he encountered black ice and slush. The vehicle slid off the road and into the ditch. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

