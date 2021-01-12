Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 139 calls for service for the period of Jan. 5-12. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 218 calls for service.

Arrests

On Jan. 5, Stoney B. Vega, 41, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation, by Deputy James Read, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

On Jan. 8, Daniel Murphy, 47, of Edgecomb, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Federal Street, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison, who was assisted by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Accidents

On Jan. 5, an accident occurred on Hendricks Hill Road in Southport involving Silvia Guido, 74, of Gloversville, N.Y. Guido was operating a 2006 Lexus GX470 south when she lost control on a curve and went off the road and struck a tree. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, an accident occurred on Split Rock Road in Bristol involving Colton K. Palmer, 25, of South Bristol. Palmer was operating a 1999 GMC 1500 east when he started skidding and slid off the road, striking a utility pole. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, an accident occurred on Back Eighty Road in Boothbay involving Mercedes A. Bourget, 19, of Augusta. Bourget was operating a 2005 Buick Lacrosse north when, as she was coming around a corner, she became distracted and hit some slush on the side of the road, causing her to skid off the road and roll over. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Bobbie J. Pierpont, 38, of Jefferson. Pierpont was operating a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta south when she lost control, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway, strike a tree, then come back across the roadway before coming to rest off the road. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Somerville involving Michael R. Simko Jr., 28, of Appleton. Simko was operating a 2010 Ford Edge east when he lost control and slid off the road, striking a mailbox. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 6, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Robert K. Jagela, 30, of Bremen. Jagela was operating a 2000 Jeep Cherokee north when he fell asleep. The vehicle went off the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a utility pole. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 6, an accident occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving Kristin N. Griffin, 26, of Sabattus. Griffin was operating a Nissan Maxima north when she went around a corner and went off the road. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 8, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Taylor S. Timberlake, 29, of Boothbay, and Gerald A. Partridge, 58, of Litchfield. Partridge was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado north when Timberlake, who was operating a 2006 Ford Ranger northbound, struck the back of the Partridge vehicle. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 10, an accident occurred on Blinn Hill Road in Dresden involving Jenna L. Wing, 32, of Oakland. Wing was operating a 2010 Honda Civic west when she swerved to avoid a turkey in the road and struck a snowbank, causing her vehicle to go into the ditch. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 11, an accident occurred on East Neck Road in Nobleboro involving Craig E. Nickerson, 52, of Searsmont. Nickerson’s 2007 Chrysler Town and Country was parked when an unknown vehicle struck the vehicle and left the scene. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 11, an accident occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Amanda L. Lewis, 35, of Boothbay, and Joseph T. Hall, 48, of Boothbay. Lewis had the right of way across the bridge when an unknown third vehicle disregarded the signal to stop. Lewis reversed off the bridge to avoid a collision, but backed into Hall’s 2006 Chevrolet 1500 in the parking lot. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

