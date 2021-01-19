Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 275 calls for service for the period of Jan. 12-19. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 493 calls for service.

Arrests

On Jan. 12, Daniel Krupski, 29, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Michael Moody.

On Jan. 12, Hunter Leitma, 28, transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Lt. Brendan Kane, who was assisted by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

On Jan. 12, Amelia Jordan, 29, of Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Deputy Andrew Miner and Sgt. Matthew Day.

On Jan. 13, Joshua Colgan, 33, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection from abuse order, on Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

On Jan. 14, Philip W. Cunningham, 52, of Nobleboro, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Colby.

On Jan. 16, Susan M. Doray, 36, of Randolph, was arrested for violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and operating after license suspension, on West Alna Road, Alna, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Summonses

On Jan. 11, Mark W. Harrison Jr., 38, of Dresden, was summonsed for domestic violence assault, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden.

On Jan. 12, Matthew S. Sewall, 18, of Damariscotta, was summonsed for criminal mischief and criminal threatening, on West Side Road, South Bristol, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Day.

On Jan. 14, James R. Thomas, 36, of Jefferson, was summonsed for driving to endanger and passing stopped school bus, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

On Jan. 16, Julia Olsen, 68, of Wiscasset, was summonsed for criminal mischief, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Accidents

On Jan. 12, an accident occurred on Harrington Road in South Bristol involving Nancy N. Chick, 71, of South Bristol, and Caroline G. Door, 56, of Walpole. Chick was stopped at a stop sign in a 2013 Audi Allroad when Door, operating a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, turned onto Harrington Road, striking Chick’s vehicle. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 12, an accident occurred on West Alna Road in Alna involving Marshall S. Weeks, 18, of Alna. Weeks was operating a 2006 GMC Sierra east when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 13, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Kelly L. Kingsbury, 57, of Nobleboro. Kingsbury was operating a 2018 Subaru Outback west when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Moody was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 13, an accident occurred on Bath Road in Wiscasset involving Zephaniah M. Cribbs-Lowrie, 17, of Alna. Cribbs-Lowrie was operating a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 13, an accident occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Frederick Burnham Jr., of Damariscotta, and Rebecca A. Telega, 28, of Sunderland, Mass. Burnham was operating a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, turning onto Mills Road, when he failed to see Telega, who was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, and struck her. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 13, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Thomas G. Walker, 46, of Bristol, and Jessica M. Pinkham, 49, of Georgetown. Walker was stopped at the gas pumps in a 2008 Chrysler Sebring when he started backing up. Walker failed to see Pinkham, who was in a 2008 Subaru Impreza, and backed into her. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 13, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Danielle Alexander, 31, of Boothbay. Alexander was operating a 2016 Jeep Renegade south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Sgt. Day was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 14, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Robert E. Cushing, 55, of New Harbor. Cushing was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Express south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 15, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Heather G. Beveridge, 42, of Portland, and Braeden H. Dutile, 20, of Exeter, N.H. Beveridge was operating a 2017 Subaru Outback when Dutile, who was following her, operating a 2017 Dodge Promaster, struck the back of the Beveridge vehicle when she slowed to turn. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Susan M. Doray, 36, of Randolph. Doray was operating a 2007 Hyundai Elantra south when she lost control and went off the roadway. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 16, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Nicole S. St. Cyr, 39, of Newcastle. St. Cyr was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 17, an accident occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Clifford A. Rice, 50, of Richmond. Rice was operating a 2010 Nissan Versa south when he lost control on the icy road and left the roadway. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

