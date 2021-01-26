Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 202 calls for service for the period of Jan. 19-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 695 calls for service.

Arrests

On Jan. 18, Brandon E. Amborn, 24, of Warren, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy Michael Moody, who was assisted by Sgt. Matthew Day.

On Jan. 19, Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Perkins Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Day.

On Jan. 19, Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was arrested at Two Bridges Regional Jail for violating condition of release and trafficking in prison contraband, by Deputy Winslow.

On Jan. 19, Kenneth W. Pruyne, 21, of Waldoboro, was arrested on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, on a warrant for failure to appear in court, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

On Jan. 23, James W. Brewer, 49, of Boothbay, was arrested on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, for operating under the influence, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summons

On Jan. 22, Grady R. Miller, 18, of Whitefield, was summonsed for driving to endanger, on Bog Road, Dresden, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents

On Jan. 19, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Brett D. Poussard, 42, of Monmouth, and Katrina D. Dunsmore, 39, of Boothbay Harbor. Dunsmore was operating a 2007 Ford Edge when she stopped for a turning vehicle. Poussard, who was operating a 2019 Ford F-350, also traveling south, struck the back of the Dunsmore vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 21, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Garrett S. Coffin, 39, of Nobleboro. Coffin was operating a 2015 Dodge D2500 north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 22, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Gabriel J. Solorzano, 23, of Jefferson. Solorzano was operating a 2007 Subaru Impreza north when he attempted to stop for a stop sign, slid on the icy road, went across the road, and struck a utility pole. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 22, an accident occurred on West Alna Road in Alna involving Marshall S. Weeks, 18, of Alna. Weeks was operating a 2006 GMC Sierra south when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road and slid off the road, into the ditch. Detective Terry Michaud was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 22, an accident occurred on Bog Road in Dresden involving Grady R. Miller, 18, of Whitefield. Miller was operating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, intentionally drifting, when he lost control and went into the ditch. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 22, an accident occurred on Washington Road in Jefferson involving Marley L. Patten, 17, of Lincolnville. Patten was operating a 2017 Subaru WRX north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Matthew J. Sonia, 57, of Richmond. Sonia was operating a 2001 Kia Soul west when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Warren E. Reed, 58, of Boothbay. Reed was operating a 2005 Nissan Quest south when several deer entered the roadway and were struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, an accident occurred on Cochran Road in Newcastle involving Juliana McClain, 41, of Newcastle. McClain was operating a 2009 Honda CRV west when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, an accident occurred on Back Narrows Road in Boothbay involving James W. Brewer, 49, of Boothbay. Brewer was operating a 2007 Ford Focus south when he lost control, crossed the road, and went down an embankment, where he then came to rest after striking several trees. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 24, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving Timothy S. Brown, 22, of Union, and Mark T. Bargetz, 60, of Waldoboro. Bargetz was operating a 2006 Toyota Sequoia, making a left turn onto Augusta Road, heading east, when Brown, who was operating a 2010 Toyota Tacoma eastbound, struck Bargetz’s vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

