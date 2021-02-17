Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 186 calls for service for the period of Feb. 8-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,299 calls for service.

Arrests

On Feb. 8, Cerina L. Leeman, 41, of Bristol, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Quarry Hill Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

On Feb. 9, Matthew J. Donovan, 39, of Damariscotta, was arrested for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy James Read.

On Feb. 9, Ardelle Munsey, 40, of Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Rodgers Road, Bristol, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

On Feb. 10, Natalie M. Grondin, 40, of Falmouth, was arrested for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Read.

On Feb. 11, Brandon E. Amborn, 24, of Warren, was arrested for criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, and violating condition of release, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Waldoboro Officer Thomas Bartunek.

On Feb. 13, Scott Demmons, 40, of Auburn, was arrested on a warrant charging theft by receiving stolen property, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Michael Godin.

Summonses

On Feb. 4, Craig A. Balsdon, 36, of Boothbay Harbor, was summonsed for sale or furnish tobacco to a minor, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

On Feb. 12, Colin T. Viele, 22, of Newcastle, was summonsed for driving to endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus and Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

On Feb. 12, Jeremy T. Griffin, 30, of Waldoboro, was summonsed for violating condition of release and violation of a protective order, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Chubbuck.

On Feb. 12, Vincent P. Maltese, 55, of Jefferson, was summonsed for failing to comply with sex offender registration act, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Detective Terry Michaud.

On Feb. 15, Allen W. Boody, 36, of Waldoboro, was summonsed for operating while license suspended, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Lt. Brendan Kane.

Accidents

On Feb. 9, an accident occurred on West Neck Road in Nobleboro involving Joyce Robinson, 81, of Nobleboro. Robinson was operating a 2005 Subaru Forester east when she lost control and slid into a tree. Deputy Michael Moody was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 10, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Christy E. Joyce, 71, of Newcastle, and Aidan L. Drage, 18, of Dresden. Joyce was operating a 2015 Subaru Forester on the on-ramp heading south when she slowed and had to stop for a yield sign. Drage, operating a 2006 Volvo, failed to notice that she had stopped and rear-ended her. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 11, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Derrick Bustard, 28, of Jefferson. Bustard was operating a 2018 Ford west when he crossed the centerline and went through a utility pole and into a field. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 12, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving William S. Perry, 72, of Brunswick, and David E. Pettee, 62, of Rockport. Perry was stopped in a 2015 Nissan Rogue behind Pettee, who was stopped in a 2013 Freightliner, heading north, when Pettee rolled back, striking Perry’s vehicle. Detective Michaud was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 13, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Kimmie J. Kennedy, 50, of Nobleboro, and Christopher M. Bakkila, 52, of Brunswick. Kennedy was operating a 2011 Chevrolet HHR on the southbound on-ramp, yielding for oncoming traffic, when she had to stop. Bakkila, who was operating a 2016 Honda Pilot, struck the back of Kennedy’s vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 14, an accident occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Katlin M. Heath, 27, of Augusta. Heath was operating a 2008 Ford Fusion south when she drifted off the road and struck a tree. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 14, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Taylor W. Jackson, 21, of Boothbay, and Amanda Shirland, 36, of Nottingham, N.H. Jackson was operating a 2015 Hyundai Sonata north when Shirland, who was operating a 2015 Ford Expedition, made a turn into a driveway in front of Jackson, causing Jackson to strike Shirland’s vehicle. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

