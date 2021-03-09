Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 251 calls for service for the period of March 2-9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,043 calls for service.

Summons

On March 3, Lacey Drew, 33, of Lovell, was issued a summons for assault on an officer, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

Arrests

On March 5, Damion A. Hooper, 35, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a Knox County warrant for violating condition of release, on Duck Puddle Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Michael Moody.

Accidents

On March 1, an accident occurred on Academy Hill Road in Newcastle involving Alan F. Hargreaves, 53, of Newcastle, and John J. Murphy Jr., 58, of Woolwich. Hargreaves’ 2019 Ford Fiesta was parked, unoccupied, in his driveway, when Murphy attempted to operate his 2020 Peterbilt 337 past Hargreaves’ vehicle. Murphy failed to negotiate the gap between his vehicle and some trees and, as a result, his truck struck the front end of Hargreaves’ vehicle with its rear bumper. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On March 4, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Haley J. Chapman, 24, of Walpole. Chapman was operating her 2015 Ford Escape northbound when a deer came out from the left side and struck her vehicle. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On March 5, an accident occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Alexis P. Barrows, 20, of Union. Barrows was backing her 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser onto Patricktown Road when she backed into the westbound ditch. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On March 6, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Darrell K. Klawikowski, 50, of Whitefield. Klawikowski was operating his 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound when he passed out due to an unknown medical condition. As a result, he lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway on the left side. His vehicle then crashed into multiple small trees before coming to a stop after hitting a larger tree. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On March 6, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Erika A. Norton, 39, of South Thomaston. Norton was operating her 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound when a coyote ran out from the right side, causing her vehicle to strike the animal, damaging her undercarriage. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On March 7, an accident occurred on Route 130 in Bristol involving Vicki A. Loveridge, 67, of Bristol. Loveridge was operating her 2012 Ford Focus northbound when a deer ran into the roadway. As a result, she sideswiped the deer, causing functional damage to the driver’s side of her vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On March 8, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Leontine L. Lapointe, 68, of Boothbay. Lapointe was operating her 2016 Honda southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

