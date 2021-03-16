Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 162 calls for service for the period of March 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,205 calls for service.

Arrests

March 12, Glenn M. Lewis, 65, of Waldoboro, was arrested for violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked — priors, and attaching false plates, on South Mountain Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

March 12, Glen P. Mealey, 53, of Westport Island, was arrested for domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, on East Shore Road, Westport Island, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

March 14, Chandler McKeage, 26, of Topsham, was arrested for operating under the influence — one prior, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summons

March 15, Gabrielle Q. Cotnoir, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Sgt. Dennison.

Accidents

On March 10, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Amy C. Barker, 49, of Dresden. Barker was operating her 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage northbound when a deer came out from the left side and struck her vehicle. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On March 10, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Thatcher J. Jackson, 19, of Boothbay. Jackson was operating his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when the ball joint broke on his vehicle, causing the right front tire to lock up. Deputy Michael Moody was the investigating officer.

On March 11, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Mark W. Williamson, 71, of Wiscasset, and Robert E. Moore, 70, of Boothbay. Williamson was operating his 2013 Ford Escape northbound on Route 1. Moore was entering Route 1 from Eddy Road in his 2018 Ford Fiesta, turning left to go southbound on Route 1, when he failed to notice Williamson’s vehicle and pulled out. As a result, the vehicles collided. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On March 11, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Richard M. Genthner, 37, of Waldoboro. Genthner was operating his 2019 Dodge Ram southbound when a deer came out from the right side and struck his truck’s door. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On March 11, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Lottie J. Thrash, 51, of New Harbor. Thrash was operating her 2016 Ford Explorer southbound when a deer entered the roadway and ran into her vehicle on the passenger side. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On March 11, an accident occurred on South Mountain Road in Jefferson involving Glenn M. Lewis, 65, of Waldoboro. Lewis was operating his 1994 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on North Mountain Road when he continued through a stop sign, went down an embankment, and crashed into a chain-link fence. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On March 12, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Daishia M. Bragan, 45, of Winthrop. Bragan was operating her 2009 Chevrolet Suburban behind a vehicle going northbound. As they were traveling, the vehicle in front of her came to a complete stop to make a right turn into Wildcat Creek. Bragan looked down to grab her water bottle at the same time and when she looked up, she realized she was about to hit the vehicle in front of her, so she veered right into the ditch and hit a tree. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On March 12, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Larry A. Barnes, 62, of Wiscasset, and Roger Hurt, 71, of Boothbay. Both vehicles were traveling northbound, with Barnes operating his 2012 Honda Ridgeline behind Hurt’s 2003 Toyota Corolla. Barnes observed Hurt slowing down for a vehicle that was making a right turn onto River Road, so he decided to go around Hurt’s vehicle, thinking Hurt was going to turn right onto River Road also. Hurt then began making a left turn while Barnes was trying to get by, causing the accident to happen. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On March 14, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Sierra J. Sproul, 25, of Washington. Sproul was operating her 2018 BMW southbound when a deer came out from the right side and struck the front of her vehicle, damaging it. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

