Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 202 calls for service for the period of March 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,407 calls for service.

Arrests

March 17, Talbot W. Campbell, 41, of Newcastle, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Michael Moody.

March 21, Philip W. Cunningham, 53, of Nobleboro, was arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

March 21, Kolt P. Wallace, 26, of Nobleboro, was arrested for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

March 22, Rodney Lee Bridges Jr., 30, of Mexico, was arrested for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy VanBuckley.

Summonses

March 21, Dylan Chase, 30, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons for operating with suspended registration, on River Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Michael Godin.

March 22, Dan J. Burk, 60, of Dresden, was issued a summons for possession of sexually explicit material, for an incident that occurred in October 2020, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Accidents

On March 18, an accident occurred on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro involving Kobe I. Lincoln, 23, of Damariscotta. Lincoln was operating his 2015 GMC 4500 northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the east and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On March 18, an accident occurred on Dodge Road in Edgecomb involving Wendy C. Kilheffer, 75, of Big Pine Key, Fla., and Elizabeth A. Tsardounis, 51, of Damariscotta. Kilheffer was operating her 2019 Nissan Versa southbound when she reached down for her phone, causing her to cross into the northbound lane. Tsardounis was operating her 2010 Mazda 6 northbound when she was struck by Kilheffer’s vehicle. Sgt. Day was the investigating officer.

On March 19, an accident occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitefield involving Skye A. McKinnon, 25, of Augusta. McKinnon was operating her 2008 Ford Focus southbound when she entered a turn too fast and crossed the centerline. Her vehicle then continued into the ditch and rolled over in the northbound ditch. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On March 20, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Christopher M. Rice, 36, of Boothbay. Rice was operating his 2018 Ford Focus northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west and struck the front of his vehicle, causing a great deal of damage. Reserve Deputy Neil Genthner was the investigating officer.

