Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 182 calls for service for the period of March 30 to April 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,815 calls for service.

Arrests

March 30, Kelvin J. Cressey, 60, of Bath, was arrested on a Sagadahoc County warrant for violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

March 31, Mackenzie L. Jones, 42, of Dresden, was arrested for operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, on Indian Road, Dresden, by Deputy Colby.

April 1, Jake B. Traylor, 21, of Westport Island, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Cromwell Road, Westport Island, by Deputy Colby.

April 2, Stony Blue Vega, 41, of Rockland, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for probation revocation, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

April 2, Clancy J. Morton, 35, of Woolwich, was arrested for criminal trespass and violating condition of release, on Amy Circle, Dresden, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

April 2, Andrew L. Wright, 46, of Dresden, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Hillside Way, Dresden, by Deputy Colby.

Summonses

April 1, Faye A. Blair, 68, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street, Damariscotta, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

April 2, Jonathan D. Costello, 30, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons for assault, on Valley Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

April 4, Christopher L. Graves, 30, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for illegal possession of firearm, on Hardwick Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Miner.

Accidents

On April 2, an accident occurred on Ridge Road in Newcastle involving Phillip R. Owen, 60, of Boothbay. Owen was operating his 2014 Ford Fusion southbound when a deer ran into the passenger side of his vehicle. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On April 3, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Melonie L. Rines, 47, of Boothbay Harbor, and Lauren K. Barron, 40, of Kennebunk. Rines, who was in her 2008 Subaru Outback, and Barron, who was in her 2018 Honda Pilot, were both parked in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot. Rines reversed out of her parking spot and struck Barron’s vehicle as she was backing out. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On April 3, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Michelle R. Beaulieu, 34, of Damariscotta, and William L. Ganem, 60, of Damariscotta. Ganem was operating his 2019 Volkswagen Golf southbound on the on-ramp onto Route 1. He slowed to merge into traffic and was struck from behind by Beaulieu, who was operating her 2011 Nissan Rogue. Beaulieu said she saw the car in front of her start to go and hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, causing her to run into the back of Ganem’s vehicle. Reserve Deputy Neil Genthner was the investigating officer.

On April 3, an accident occurred on Bog Road in Dresden involving Marjorie L. Avery, 58, of Dresden. Avery was operating her 1998 Toyota Sienna eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway on the right side and strike a utility pole. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On April 5, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving David S. Runion, 25, of Bristol. Runion was operating his 2007 Toyota Tacoma northbound when he struck a deer in the roadway. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

